Offshore wind industry must act ‘like a family’ to survive COVID-19

Norfolk communications company TMS Media, in collaboration with London renewables marketing specialist Widesight, has launched a new service for offshore wind businesses to share information, guidance and advice to mitigate the impact Picture: TMS Media Archant

Norfolk business have come together to launch an online forum to help safeguard offshore wind development post-coronavirus.

Rachel Moore, CEO of Great Yarmouth-based TMS Media, being interviewed by Widesight�s Nova Garabetian about the importance of offshore wind industry investment for the regeneration of Norfolk and Suffolk coastal communities at last summer�s Global Offshore Wind event in London Picture: TMS Media Rachel Moore, CEO of Great Yarmouth-based TMS Media, being interviewed by Widesight�s Nova Garabetian about the importance of offshore wind industry investment for the regeneration of Norfolk and Suffolk coastal communities at last summer�s Global Offshore Wind event in London Picture: TMS Media

A new platform focused on bringing the offshore wind industry together to combat Covid-19’s impact on its supply chain and support its continued growth is now live.

The free online forum calls for the sector – the fastest growing industry in the east of England with billions of pounds of planned future investment off its coast – to adopt a “supply chain mindset” during the crisis and invites businesses and individuals to talk, share information, support and guidance.

The Offshore Wind Communicator Covid-19 was set up by Norfolk communications company TMS Media, with London-based renewables marketing specialists Widesight, who both provide communications services to the offshore wind industry.

Rachel Moore, CEO of Great Yarmouth-based TMS Media, said the industry’s health depended on the fitness of the complete supply chain.

“Future development of offshore wind is crucial to the east of England’s economy and regeneration of coastal towns as well as to clean energy and the UK’s energy security. Norfolk and Suffolk are home to many small and medium-sized businesses supplying innovation, services and personnel to the industry, so we wanted to open cross-sector industry-led discussion as soon as possible.

“The UK leads the world in the development of offshore wind and is dependent on the skilled, flexible and proactive supply chain. The threat COVID_19 poses to what this supply chain looks like in the future puts in jeopardy everything the industry has worked so hard to achieve, from bringing down its costs, its scale and pace of development, building UK content and the innovation, much of which comes from the supply chain.

“Survival of these companies is key to what happens next.”

Through the platform, businesses and individuals can access:

An online cross-industry forum for open discussion, questions and answers about COVID-19’s effect on industry businesses.

A weekly newsletter with information from government, developers, the supply chain and regions.

A repository for stakeholder information.

People who have already lost their jobs since the crisis started can post their details on the forum in its Labour Exchange feature to find work.

Other industries, including onshore wind, marine, construction and oil and gas are all invited to get involved in discussion topics including:

Collaboration and ways of working

Policy, finance and leasing

Vessels and offshore operations

Operation and maintenance

Health and safety

John Meins, of Widesight, said the industry had to act “like a family” and come together at a time of crisis.

“We set up the Offshore Wind Communicator with TMS Media last October to drive understanding, promote opportunities and prove expertise in the sector.

“What is needed now is a “supply chain” mindset: that means identifying the major impacts and potential consequences on the supply chain down the track and taking steps to mitigate against them.

“Offshore wind is built on the principle of doing the right thing so let’s take the lead and show others how we work together. Right now, that means sharing, contributing, engaging – and this platform is a free service we’re delivering to make that easier.”

To contribute to the forums and find out how to get involved, visit www.offshorewindcommunicator.co.uk