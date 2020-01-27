How to achieve zero-emissions targets theme of energy conference

The SNS 2016 Offshore Energy conference at the Norfolk Showground. Simon Gray, chief executive EEEGR. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A carbon-free future is the topic of discussion at a two day conference and exhibition held in Norwich, titled "Smart Generation - the Transition to 2050".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The conference, organised by EEEGR, will see industry leaders from across the energy sector and its supply chain meeting to listen, discuss and plan what a decarbonised energy sector would look like if the UK becomes a net zero producer of greenhouse emissions by 2050.

The conference, organised by EEEGR, will see industry leaders from across the energy sector and its supply chain meeting to listen, discuss and plan what a decarbonised energy sector would look like if the UK becomes a net zero producer of greenhouse emissions by 2050.

So called micro-businesses will for the first time play a role in SNS2020 and the wider changes in the sector.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Offshore contract 'wish list' revealed

EEEGR chief executive Simon Gray, said: "We are dedicating exhibition space this year to micro-businesses, sole proprietors or perhaps a couple of people who have a vision, product, idea or concept that can iteratively improve or transform an aspect of the energy sector.

"We're seeing the spirit and ethos of Silicon Valley thriving here in the Southern North Sea! As we decarbonise by 2050 there are countless opportunities for someone with a smart idea to bring about change in a way that's never been possible before.

"SNS2020 will be giving those micro-businesses an opportunity to showcase their offering. This can help them build partnerships and access expertise, or perhaps raise capital if their concept needs financial investment. We're really excited to see the future that will emerge following SNS2020, and the doors it will open for hungry, lean and visionary entrepreneurs."

The East Anglian coast hosts over 50% of the UK's offshore wind capacity, whilst having been a major contributor to natural gas and nuclear power for half a century. Investment in the energy sector in this region is on track to reach £59.4bn by 2040.

The two-day event will include exhibitors from across industry, along with the newly introduced stands for micro-businesses, all working to achieve this goal.

The conference is held on April 22 and 23 at the Norfolk Showground, to learn more click here.