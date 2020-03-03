Decarbonisation to take centre stage at energy conference

SNS2020 will focus on how the UK can achieve net zero. Picture: Bethany Whymark. Archant

Next month experts from across the energy industry will present their vision for the transition to net zero at the East of England Energy Group's (EEEGR) SNS2020 conference.

SNS2020 has placed decarbonisation at the centre of its agenda for the event, and has brought expertise on the subject in as keynote speakers at the event.

Simon Gray, chief executive of EEEGR, said: "We are excited to have secured speakers from such a varied cross-section of the energy sector. As we approach the government's net zero target date all eyes will be on decarbonisation in the industry.

"Opportunities like SNS2020 are vital for facilitating debate and challenging the Status Quo. Conversations that happen today will shape the future of how energy is produced in the East of England and around the world tomorrow."

He added: "SNS2020 sets the stage for an open forum to discuss the challenges and opportunities that decarbonisation offers. Panel sessions will encourage debate on how the energy sector can mitigate risk, maximise opportunity and innovate through collaboration, thanks to the experts being brought together under one roof."

One such discussion will be with David Wright, chief electricity engineer at National Grid.

He will be discussing how National Grid is pro-actively responding to the government's emissions target and demonstrate how the energy transition goal will come to fruition.

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, will explore the role of nuclear power in decarbonisation.

Completing the line-up will be members of OPITO, the global industry standard in oil and gas safety, skills, and competence.

They will be focusing on the skills landscape and how it can support energy transition and the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA), with key talking points on decarbonisation in the oil and gas industry and the opportunities for collaboration with offshore wind.

Keynote speakers will be joined by spokespeople from sector-leading organisations such as the OGA, Equinor, ORE Catapult, RenEnergy, Vattenfall and the ECITB.

Bill Cattanach, of the Oil and Gas Authority, said: "The East of England is historically an energy-diverse region with established oil and gas, renewables and nuclear industries.

"As the drive to net zero makes the importance of energy integration and carbon capture and storage ever more pressing, the OGA looks forward to supporting the East of England as it plays a crucial role in achieving these goals."