Search

Advanced search

Decarbonisation to take centre stage at energy conference

PUBLISHED: 16:33 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:33 03 March 2020

SNS2020 will focus on how the UK can achieve net zero. Picture: Bethany Whymark.

SNS2020 will focus on how the UK can achieve net zero. Picture: Bethany Whymark.

Archant

Next month experts from across the energy industry will present their vision for the transition to net zero at the East of England Energy Group's (EEEGR) SNS2020 conference.

SNS2020 has placed decarbonisation at the centre of its agenda for the event, and has brought expertise on the subject in as keynote speakers at the event.

Simon Gray, chief executive of EEEGR, said: "We are excited to have secured speakers from such a varied cross-section of the energy sector. As we approach the government's net zero target date all eyes will be on decarbonisation in the industry.

"Opportunities like SNS2020 are vital for facilitating debate and challenging the Status Quo. Conversations that happen today will shape the future of how energy is produced in the East of England and around the world tomorrow."

He added: "SNS2020 sets the stage for an open forum to  discuss the challenges and opportunities that decarbonisation offers. Panel sessions will encourage debate  on how the energy sector can mitigate risk, maximise opportunity and innovate through collaboration, thanks to the experts being brought together under one roof."

One such discussion will be with David Wright, chief electricity engineer at National Grid.

You may also want to watch:

He will be discussing how National Grid is pro-actively responding to the government's emissions target and demonstrate how the energy transition goal will come to fruition.

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, will explore the role of nuclear power in decarbonisation.

Completing the line-up will be members of OPITO, the global industry standard in oil and gas safety, skills, and competence.

They will be focusing on the skills landscape and how it can support energy transition and the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA), with key talking points on decarbonisation in the oil and gas industry and the opportunities  for collaboration with offshore wind.

Keynote speakers will be joined by spokespeople from sector-leading organisations such as the OGA, Equinor, ORE Catapult, RenEnergy, Vattenfall and the ECITB.

Bill Cattanach, of the Oil and Gas Authority, said: "The East of England is historically an energy-diverse region with established oil and gas, renewables and nuclear industries.

"As the drive to net zero makes the importance of energy integration and carbon capture and storage ever more pressing, the OGA looks forward to supporting the East of England as it plays a crucial role in achieving these goals."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

‘What was the point?’ Victims of rogue builder will not get penny back

John Miller was found guilty of fraudulent trading after a trial at Norwich Crown Court last year, but he only has to pay back £1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Most Read

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Owner of bust holiday park banned from selling mansion

Simon and Lisa Moir's home in Matching Green, Essex. The High Court has frozen their assets after a

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man’s body found in boating lake at park

The lake at Fen Park, Kirkley in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

FARKE: City boss on why he is taking no chances with Pukki and Tettey

Teemu Pukki netted a penalty in a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Tottenham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mystery of ‘gun’ on derelict pillbox finally solved

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

FA CUP LIVE: Zimmermann suffers injury setback whilst Pukki and Tettey major doubts for Spurs

Christoph Zimmermann has missed out recently with a muscular problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24