Norfolk power station sold for £105 million

PUBLISHED: 07:44 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:44 24 December 2019

The King's Lynn Power Station, recommissioned to run on gas, and also generates steam which powers a separate turbine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The King's Lynn Power Station, recommissioned to run on gas, and also generates steam which powers a separate turbine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A power station in west Norfolk has been sold for £105 million.

The King's Lynn Power Station air intake cowling. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe King's Lynn Power Station air intake cowling. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

International energy provider, Centrica plc, has sold its King's Lynn power station to German electronics company, RWE Generation, for £105 million.

King's Lynn became home to the combined cycle gas turbine in 2016, when building started on the site of the former power station, which closed four years prior.

Since it completion in November this year, the £100 million facility has generated almost enough energy to power every home in Norfolk.

The German company is due to take over the station at the start of 2020, having sealed the multi-million pound deal earlier this month.

A spokesman for Centrica plc said: "The transaction forms part of the non-core asset disposal programme announced in February this year. It is also consistent with Centrica's strategy to reposition towards the customer, and as part of this from central to distributed generation, as the company focuses on becoming a leading international Energy Services and Solutions provider."

