Energy giant signs agreement with Crown Estate over wind farms
PUBLISHED: 18:17 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:17 26 August 2020
Plans to expand two offshore wind farms have taken a leap forward.
Norwegian energy giant Equinor has signed an Agreements for Lease with the Crown Estate, which paves the way for the expansion of the Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon wind farms off the north Norfolk coast.
The wind farms already produce enough energy to power about 750,000 UK homes, and the works will bring their capacity up to 1,400 megawatts, enough for more than 1.5n homes.
Kari Hege Mørk, project manager, said: “With good wind conditions, a short distance to shore and a location next to our existing wind farms, the two areas are perfectly suited to build on our offshore wind portfolio.
“This is a significant milestone as we develop these new wind farms, which will double our capacity for generating offshore wind in Norfolk.”
Equinor plans to add 27 new turbines to the 88 already at Sheringham Shoal, and 34 to the exiting 67 at Dudgeon.
