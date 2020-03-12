'An exciting time': OrbisEnergy welcomes new recruit

A council has appointed a new business development manager to 'drive forward' a landmark centre.

OrbisEnergy, the centre for offshore renewable and clean energy businesses based in Lowestoft, welcomed Ian Pease to the new role this week.

He has started work as Business Development Manager - All Energy, employed by Suffolk County Council and is now based at OrbisEnergy on a full-time basis.

Mr Pease's role is to drive forward OrbisEnergy as an innovation and technology cluster for the region's clean energy sector, while supporting inward investment and business expansion in the region to create local opportunities and sustainable employment.

With more than 20 years' experience in the energy sector, Mr Pease said: 'I'm delighted to be part of this amazing landmark centre at the heart of the offshore renewable and clean energy sectors.

'I'm looking forward to getting to know the many energy businesses across the region as well as those based here at Orbis and our virtual tenants, alongside showcasing the region's significant energy capabilities and investment opportunities to a global energy audience.'

Jai Raithatha, Suffolk County Council's Head of Economic Development, said: 'Ian is joining us at an exciting time for the renewable energy sector here in the East and I look forward to seeing him make a real impact.'