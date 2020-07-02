New website launched to follow East of England’s energy transition to a ‘cleaner, greener world’

The East of England will play a massive part in achieving net zero emissions targets by 2050 Picture: Getty Images/istock photo ©Ian Dyball

The East of England energy sector will be able to share its journey on the newly-launched Insight Energy website, as it strides towards net zero emissions by 2050.

Steve Maddams, account director of revenue development at Archant Steve Maddams, account director of revenue development at Archant

If the UK is to hit its legally binding target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, one thing’s for sure – the East of England will play a massive part in making it happen!

This region offers opportunities across the sector, from the growing number of offshore windfarms to new nuclear power stations, making energy a major employer and economic driver in the east.

As the publishers of the Eastern Daily Press and East Anglian Daily Times, Archant is committed to continual engagement and communication with the energy industry.

“Over the last year we’ve worked with key local players in the energy industry to build relationships and understand how we can support the sector,” said Steve Maddams, account director of revenue development. “We launched an Insight Energy print publication in November last year, followed by another in April, but it was felt that we also needed to have a dedicated online presence.

Ian Pease, business development manager for All Energy at OrbisEnergy and the East of England Energy Zone (EEEZ) Picture: Orbis Energy Ian Pease, business development manager for All Energy at OrbisEnergy and the East of England Energy Zone (EEEZ) Picture: Orbis Energy

“The Insight Energy website brings together all our sector-specific stories in one place and will provide a platform to cover the successes and various challenges impacting the sector currently.”

The website – www.insightenergynews.co.uk – will feature the latest news from the energy sector, with a focus on the East Anglian coast.

Ian Pease, business development manager for All Energy at OrbisEnergy and the East of England Energy Zone (EEEZ), is responsible for driving forward OrbisEnergy as an innovation and technology cluster for the region’s clean energy sector and supporting energy inward investment and business expansion in Norfolk and Suffolk.

“The East of England is unique, it is the only region in the UK that can truly lay claim to being an ‘all energy’ producer,” said Mr Pease. “We are at the centre of Europe’s and the UK’s largest offshore wind developments, a strategically important contributor to UK natural gas production and have existing nuclear power with new build on the horizon.

Simon Gray, CEO EEEGR (East of England Energy Group) Picture: EEEGR Simon Gray, CEO EEEGR (East of England Energy Group) Picture: EEEGR

“Couple this with our growing solar generation and bioenergy capabilities, the East of England is a major force in energy production and employment and is playing a key part in achieving the UK’s target of bringing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.”

Mr Pease is positive about the role Insight Energy can play in raising the profile of the energy sector in the east.

“Archant’s Insight Energy has quickly become a stalwart publication in East Anglia and the new website will be an excellent vehicle to showcase how the region is leading the charge in the transition to net zero and the opportunities for inward investment in the East of England. “It’s often been said that we don’t shout loud enough about our amazing energy success story and I think this is largely because we are confidently getting on with the job. The Insight Energy website will further shine a light on the region, not only to a global audience but also to people who live and work here, so they too can gain insight into the energy sector and the significant contribution it makes to the UK’s economy.”

The launch of the website comes at an exciting time, as the go-ahead for one of the world’s biggest windfarms has just been announced. Vattenfall’s Norfolk Vanguard is a 1.8 gigawatt (GW) project, meaning it could supply power to around 1.3 million UK households. The offshore wind farm will comprise 158 wind turbines, and will be 47km offshore at its closest point.

This is good news, at a time when it is certainly needed.

“As with most sectors, the Covid-19 pandemic has been game changing, particularly for oil and gas, which was doubly impacted due to the low prices brought about due to Russia and Opec failing to reach agreement,” said Simon Gray, CEO EEEGR (East of England Energy Group).

“Many fields are operating in challenging circumstances and companies have shelved or scrapped new developments. It’s fortunate that offshore wind is so much in the ascendancy in our region as this continues to thrive with the go ahead for Norfolk Vanguard, which should result in many new job opportunities.

“As we see the drive towards net zero, oil and gas companies are having to look at ways in which they can operate whilst reducing their own carbon footprint, so platforms will be turning to wind and solar to provide power as opposed to burning gas or diesel.

“We are also witnessing some changes in ownership, so I think the lines between the oil and gas and renewable developers will become blurred as companies migrate towards greener technologies.

“Insight Energy needs to be a voice for the region and for the industry; to tell our story, our journey through energy transition into a cleaner, greener world with new job opportunities for future generations to come.”

Visit the Insight Energy website at www.insightenergynews.co.uk