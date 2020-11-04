Fears for roads and wildlife raised over wind farm expansion plan

Concerns over traffic, ecology, visual impact and noise pollution top community concerns over plans to massively expand two wind farms off the north Norfolk coast.

Norwegian energy firm Equinor has released a summary of feedback received over the scheme to double the output the Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon wind farms.

Kari-Hege Mørk, project manager, said more than 300 comments were left during the consultation and ‘virtual exhibition’ in July and August.

In the survey, 48pc of respondents supported the expansion while 34pc were opposed and 18pc took a neutral view.

But Ms Mørk added: “An overwhelming majority of respondents, 89pc, agreed that the UK needs to generate more energy from renewable sources, including offshore wind generation.

“Both projects can play an important role in delivering more renewable energy for the UK, contributing to de-carbonisation, while creating local jobs and opportunities.”

The wind farms would connect to the National Grid south of Norwich at Swardeston. This would involve digging a 60km-long trench which will lead to years of construction work and harm the environment, according to Equinor’s own ‘scoping report’.

The issue most concerning residents was traffic and access during construction, with people worried about the impact on key roads such as Chapel Street in Cawston and the A148 near Bodham. Equinor said it was working with the county council and Highways England on a ‘construction traffic routing strategy’.

The environment was another major source of worry, with fears over the habitats of animals such as bats, badgers, great crested newts and other migratory birds.

The visual impact on the Tas Valley of a new substation which would have to be built at Swardeston was another source of concern.

Under the plans, Sheringham Shoal would gain 27 turbines and Dudgeon would get 34, bringing output up to 1.44 gigawatts.

It means the number of houses they could power would rise from about 750,000 today to 1.5 million.

Equinor is planning another consultation for spring, before submitting its final plans to the Planning Inspectorate at the end of 2021.

Ms Mørk added: “Responses to all feedback received throughout the development process will be provided in our final Consultation Report when we submit our DCO [Development Consent Order] application.”