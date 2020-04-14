Search

Energy group works hard to keep the lights on and the future renewable amid coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 12:18 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 14 April 2020

Vattenfall's focus is on enabling key energy workers in its generating operations, such as the pictured Ormonde Offshore Wind Farm in Barrow, Furness, to continue working and, ultimately, to keep all our lights on Picture: Vattenfall

Archant

As energy group Vattenfall focuses on supporting its key workers to keep our lights on during the coronavirus crisis, it’s also not losing sight of the future and its commitment to renewable energy projects.

Staff at the Ormonde Offshore Wind Farm in Barrow, Furness, have donated food packages and stockpiled personal protective equipment (PPE) to local hospitals and key workers Picture: VattenfallStaff at the Ormonde Offshore Wind Farm in Barrow, Furness, have donated food packages and stockpiled personal protective equipment (PPE) to local hospitals and key workers Picture: Vattenfall

The COVID-19 pandemic means we are all having to think carefully and continually about our responsibilities to family, colleagues and our communities in these most extraordinary and rapidly shifting circumstances.

Vattenfall, one of Europe’s largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat, is working hard to make sure these essential operations are not impeded by the crisis while also supporting its workers and local communities by donating essential supplies.

At Ormonde Offshore Wind Farm in Barrow, Furness, food packages and stockpiled personal protective equipment (PPE) have been distributed to local hospitals and key workers, while in Sweden, 400,000 face masks and 60 packages of hand sanitiser have been donated with the support of the Red Cross to the health care regions most in need.

In Norfolk, where Vattenfall is working on development projects for two 1.8GW wind projects – Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas – in the eastern North Sea, the focus is on the commitment to powering climate-smarter futures for us all by progressing its pipeline of renewable energy projects, and to contribute to the delivery of UK industrial strategy and local growth.

“We’re aware that if Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas are consented and built, as multi-billion pound investments, they can make a contribution to our collective recovery and renewal, when the worst of COVID-19 is behind us,” said Catrin Jones, stakeholder engagement manager for Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas. “So we are trying to progress the projects, as rapidly as is appropriate.”

Vattenfall has a been involved in community work in Norfolk around skills development, working with schools, colleges and the UEA to provide high-quality, peer-led workshops, often using real-project data.

“As we’re all in lock-down, it’s currently not possible to deliver these workshops in the same way, but recognising the importance of digital communications, we’re working with some of our partners, for example UTCN, to be able to deliver some of this training in a new way,” said Dr Jones.

“We also have some programmes for younger learners which, if they can be developed into effective online programmes, can help to support learning in these times when school is out.”

Vattenfall continues to engage with the supply chain and other stakeholders, via webinars, podcasts, and digital dialogues, including channels provided by third parties like EEEGr.

“All this work is aimed at providing consistent support to the region, working with others, and making the best of things, despite the restrictions everyone is under,” said Dr Jones.

Topic Tags:

