Search

Advanced search

‘Incredible milestone’ achieved with wind farm completion

PUBLISHED: 14:21 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 28 July 2020

Sun haze on the East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm. Picture: Julian Claxton / CHPV

Sun haze on the East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm. Picture: Julian Claxton / CHPV

CHPV.co.uk

A wind farm off the East Anglian coast is now fully operational.

The East Anglia ONE substation. Picture: Julian Claxton / CHPVThe East Anglia ONE substation. Picture: Julian Claxton / CHPV

Construction of the East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm, which lies 43km off the Suffolk coast, has been completed with all 102 turbines operational.

The ScottishPower Renewables and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) £2.5bn installation will produce 714 megawatts of clean energy a year – which is said to be enough to power the equivalent of more than 630,000 homes.

Sun haze on the East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm. Picture: Julian Claxton / CHPVSun haze on the East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm. Picture: Julian Claxton / CHPV

With around 20 per cent of the turbine installation and around half the turbine connection work being completed during lockdown, ScottishPower Renewables and its project partners had to adapt how they worked to complete construction.

Changes included switching to a higher number of smaller vessels, creating crew ‘households’ who lived and worked together at all times, as well as introducing new welfare protocols and minimising crew changes.

The East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm is now fully operational. Picture: Julian Claxton / CHPVThe East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm is now fully operational. Picture: Julian Claxton / CHPV

The site has already brought significant benefits to the local economy, as almost 3,500 jobs were sustained during the construction phase, which began in 2017, while 100 long-term skilled jobs have been created at the operations and maintenance base in Lowestoft.

ScottishPower Renewables co-invested £5m in Peel Ports Great Yarmouth to prepare it for construction and marshalling activity.

The East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm is now fully operational. Picture: Julian Claxton / CHPVThe East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm is now fully operational. Picture: Julian Claxton / CHPV

Over the course of the project, more than half of the project’s supply chain has come from the UK market, exceeding the commitments made as part of the wind farm’s successful bid for Contract for Difference funding.

Other activities by ScottishPower Renewables has included sponsorship of 10 engineering masters at the University of East Anglia and establishing an apprenticeship programme.

The two new apprentices will be based at East Anglia ONE’s state-of-the-art new operations and maintenance building at Hamilton Dock in Lowestoft – part of a £25m investment made by ScottishPower Renewables into the port.

Charlie Jordan, East Anglia ONE Project Director at ScottishPower Renewables, said: “The final commissioning of East Anglia ONE is an incredible milestone for us and our project partners, as well as our wider stakeholders, the East Anglian region and the whole of the UK.”

Edward Northam, Head of GIG Europe, added: “Successfully commissioning one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms on time, despite all of the challenges posed by Covid-19, is a testament to the incredible efforts of the whole East Anglia ONE team – and the many UK businesses that have supported the project.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Police called to park to break-up fight between school children

Police had to break up a fight between children in Cawston. Picture: James Bass

Pubs forced to turn away customers even though they are half empty

Terry Hughes, one of the partners at the Belgian Monk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes to ‘gentle giant’ father, footballer, and leisure centre manager

Tributes have been paid to father-of-two Paul Anderson. Picture: Tacolneston Football Club

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes to ‘gentle giant’ father, footballer, and leisure centre manager

Tributes have been paid to father-of-two Paul Anderson. Picture: Tacolneston Football Club

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

PROFILE: Competing with Haaland, the U20 World Cup and Dortmund interest - but now Soto makes a fresh start

Sebastian Soto during his Hannover days Picture: Imago/PA Images

Did you see two men fighting at an NDR roundabout?

The Petans roundabout on the NDR, close to where two motorists got into a fight. Picture: Google

Police called to park to break-up fight between school children

Police had to break up a fight between children in Cawston. Picture: James Bass