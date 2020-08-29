Consultation launched over vision for major new business park

A public consultation has been launched over plans for a new business park in Wymondham which could house more than 500 people.

The Norwich Energy Innovation Park is the brainchild of the Goff Group and would be based at its premises near the existing Hethel Innovation Centre, on land west of Goff Petroleum on Stanfield Road.

The park would create space for the employment of more than 500 people, in “modern, energy efficient and low carbon surroundings”.

It would include a range of offices and workshop spaces, café facilities, communal working areas, car parking and a social hub space.

William Goff said: “This development marks a significant step forward in the company’s ongoing plans to diversify the business and continue the drive towards more sustainable growth.

“The new Norwich Energy Innovation Park is located just over a mile from the hugely successful Hethel Innovation Centre and will provide much needed grow-on space for ambitious businesses and new ventures. This really is a huge investment in the potential of Norfolk as a business centre as well as for our business.”

The consultation seeks to gather views from those affected, before a planning application is lodged.

The Goff Group has worked closely with the Hethel Innovation Centre and it is expected that the innovation centre team would manage both parks.

Project manager Saul Humphrey added: “This latest development is designed to provide flexible space for ‘clean growth’, creating almost 10,000sq m of high quality, low carbon employment space with naturally ventilated offices, meeting rooms, workshops and more.

“All spaces will be available with flexible tenures to suit post-Covid requirements and be ideally positioned just off the A11 and on the Cambridge Norwich Tech Corridor. The building is designed to achieve an outstanding classification under the Building Research Establishment Assessment Method (BREEAM) and as such would be only the second building in Norfolk to achieve such status.”

The group has also secured planning permission for an anaerobic digester which will convert food and agricultural waste into low-carbon energy.

If planning permission was granted, the new building could be ready to receive the first new occupiers in 15 months.

The consultation will take online and will be available to view at lanproservices.co.uk/innovation-park between September 7 and 21.