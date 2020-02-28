Search

Advanced search

Offshore wind farm decision delayed amid concerns

PUBLISHED: 16:53 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 09 December 2019

Vattenfall's offshore Norfolk Vanguard project promises to be one of the largest in the world, but a decision on whether to give it permission has been delayed until next year. Picture: Vattenfall

Vattenfall's offshore Norfolk Vanguard project promises to be one of the largest in the world, but a decision on whether to give it permission has been delayed until next year. Picture: Vattenfall

© Ben Barden Photography Ltd.

A decision on whether to allow a huge wind farm off the Norfolk coast has been delayed amid a raft of concerns.

The cable route for proposed Norfolk Vanguard project. Picture: VattenfallThe cable route for proposed Norfolk Vanguard project. Picture: Vattenfall

The government was due to decide the Norfolk Vanguard wind farm by December 10.

But the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has now written to Norfolk Vanguard's developer, Vattenfall, as well as Natural England and local councils, asking it to address issues ranging from traffic to the environment.

The project calls for the cabling to make landfall at Happisburgh and run over to a new substation to be built next to an existing one in the village of Necton, between Dereham and Swaffham.

Jenny Smedley, from the Necton Substations Action Group, said she was pleased the government was taking the time to scrutinise the plans.

The action group has argued that each new wind farm off the Norfolk coast should be connected to an offshore ring main (ORM) so they could link up to the National Grid together, rather than each project running a separate cable through the countryside.

Mrs Smedley said the wind farm would cause months of disruption and have a permanent impact on the Norfolk countryside.

She said: "It shows they are being vigilant with this and it's not going to be just a box-ticking exercise. The sensible thing would be to call a halt to all DCOs (development consent orders) for offshore wind farms, then the government could get the ORM going and they could all attach to that offshore."

Concerns raised by the government include HGV movements on the B1145 through Cawston and the appearance of the planned substation at Necton. Other issues include the effect of construction techniques on marine mammals, noise control and the use of 'non-standard' construction hours.

You may also want to watch:

Chris Monk, from Cawston, said: "We're very pro-wind farms, so it's not a Nimby argument, but we're opposed to having 239 additional HGVs going through the village every day."

With the project comes millions of pounds of investment, the creation of hundreds of skilled jobs and, supporters argue, a significant contribution to the fight against climate change.

A Vattenfall spokesperson said: "Projects like Norfolk Vanguard will play a significant role in meeting our low carbon electricity needs to reach net zero and tackle climate change. We've worked closely with stakeholders to make sure that we develop the best possible project. That will continue in the coming weeks as we provide the requested information and clarifications."

The parties have been given a deadline of February 28, 2020 to respond. The secretary of state for energy will set a new deadline for a decision once parliament is back in session.

Most Read

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

Most Read

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shopper jailed for fraudulently exchanging Marks and Spencer goods

Susan Shinn has been jailed for a number of offences, including stealing food from Marks and Spencer. PHOTO: James Bass

Warning as high winds bring down trees

Work to clear trees blown over in high winds blocked the B1527 Bungay Road in South Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists