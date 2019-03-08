Search

Inside Nourish, the new cafe serving up bullet proof coffee and edible flowers

PUBLISHED: 16:28 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:39 14 November 2019

Emma Risbey, owner of Nourish cafe on Grove Road in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Archant

Bullet proof coffee and edible flowers are on the menu at a new café which has opened in Norwich.

Emma Risbey (right), owner of Nourish cafe on Grove Road in Norwich and Rose Webster (left), artisanal baker. Picture: Lauren De BoiseEmma Risbey (right), owner of Nourish cafe on Grove Road in Norwich and Rose Webster (left), artisanal baker. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Nourish has opened in Grove Road, and is selling nutritiously-conscious meals, cakes and drinks.

Emma Risbey is the owner of the café, and wanted to bring something different to Norwich thanks to her background as a nutrition lecturer and athlete.

The Run Norwich 2017 winner wants to offer "something for everyone" on her entirely home-cooked menu.

Mrs Risbey works with in-house artisan baker Rose Webster to create everything from traditional Victoria sponges, to her gluten and dairy-free anti-inflammatory chocolate milk.

Tofu pancakes and bulletproof coffee from the menu at Nourish cafe on Grove Road in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De BoiseTofu pancakes and bulletproof coffee from the menu at Nourish cafe on Grove Road in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Mrs Risbey explained: "As the name suggests, I wanted to have a menu that was really delicious but was also good for you."

Mrs Risbey has invested around £30,000 in setting up shop in the former Little Red Roaster site, and has already noticed particular customer favourites.

"Our berry pancakes are really popular," she said. "They're made with very-quality tofu so they have the American-style texture and don't taste like tofu, but are healthy."

The pancakes are topped with berry compote, cardamom butter and maple syrup, as well as a seasonal topping like edible flowers or stewed rhubarb.

Sweet treats on sale at Nourish Cafe on Grove Road in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Sweet treats on sale at Nourish Cafe on Grove Road in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

She went on: "Our bullet proof coffee is also really popular. It's made with ghee which is a clarified butter, meaning that it's high in fat but that it releases energy really slowly throughout the day."

Mrs Risbey's husband Nathan is an Ironman athlete, so she has also created a dish that can fuel even the most intense workouts.

She said: "The Ironman energiser is a porridge made out of hemp seeds and then you can top it with bee pollen or goji berries.

"The idea for a café came off the back of running with friends. They would always come back to my house and I'd make meals like this in the winter or smoothies in the summer."

Savoury treats on sale at Nourish Cafe on Grove Road in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Savoury treats on sale at Nourish Cafe on Grove Road in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Mrs Risbey is already thinking about expansion, having been such a hit with customers after just two weeks of being open: "I'd like to do something more deli style. We buy all of our ingredients organically and locally, so I'd like to expand that way."

Outside Nourish cafe which has opened on Grove Road in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De BoiseOutside Nourish cafe which has opened on Grove Road in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Tofu panckaes from the menu at Nourish Cafe on Grove Road in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Tofu panckaes from the menu at Nourish Cafe on Grove Road in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Sweet treats on sale at Nourish Cafe on Grove Road in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Sweet treats on sale at Nourish Cafe on Grove Road in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

