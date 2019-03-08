Video

See inside: The logo factory where 13,300 stitches are sewn a minute

Behind the scenes at embroiderer Logowear. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Every minute, 13,300 stitches are sewn in a small embroidery workshop tucked away on an industrial estate.

From there, thousands of personalised items are shipped out from Logowear every week, many to customers in Norfolk, but some based as far away as Luxembourg and Tanzania.

Since it started in a garage 25 years ago, Logowear has expanded widely, with many of the county's famous brands now turning to it for logos, including Woodforde's, Aviva, Cromer Zoo and the East Anglian Girl Guides.

At the Hellesdon Park Industrial Estate, industrial sewing machines rarely stop piercing, as hats, tops, polo shirts and even laboratory coats are branded.

One of their machines will have sewn more than 65m stitches in the last four years, with an average of five to six thousand stitches going into each design.

Logowear has a workforce of just four, helped my automated sewing patterns.