First look at 300 luxury new student flats in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:48 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 02 February 2020

The 302-bed Benedicts Gate student accomodation being built in central Norwich should be complted by late summer 2020. Picture:Neil Didsbury

Archant

A first look inside the massive construction site in Norwich near to the former Toys R Us store shows the building of 300 luxury new student flats is on target for opening later this year.

A topping out ceremony is being held next week at Benedicts Gate, Barn Road where 302 en suite and studio rooms are being built which come with communal kitchens and lounges.

London-based Alumno has built two other large student complexes in Norwich; one including the designer Pablo Fanque House which opened in All Saints Green, near the bus station, to UEA students in 2018.

The same firm was given permission to build the flats above the Norwich City Council-owned Barn Road car park last November.

MORE: Stunning aerial photographs show major city projects

Next week a special ceremony marking the development is taking place and at this event Alumno will be announcing the winner of a poetry commission launched in partnership with the National Centre for Writing to celebrate Norwich being the first UNESCO City of Literature.

The commissioned poem will be permanently displayed on the exterior of the new building.

A spokesman for the development said: "Contractors HG Construction are making great progress on the building works, which are due for completion in September 2020.

How Benedicts Gate student accommodation will look inside. Pic: submittedHow Benedicts Gate student accommodation will look inside. Pic: submitted

"And as is traditional once the highest level of the building has been completed we celebrate with a toast.

"Benedicts Gate is the third project Alumno has developed in Norwich, after two successful developments in the All Saints Green area of the city.

"The first is occupied by students from NUA and the second Pablo Fanque House opened to UEA students in September 2018."

Alumno MD David Campbell recently said: "As with all Alumno schemes, we have taken great care to engage with the surrounding local businesses and residents."

How Benedicts Gate student accommodation will look. Pic: Archant libraryHow Benedicts Gate student accommodation will look. Pic: Archant library

Norwich became England's first UNESCO City of Literature in 2012, and is one of only 11 such cities worldwide. The award is based on the city's literary history.

