‘Happiness first’ approach pays off for Indigo Swan with Small Business award

The team at Indigo Swan, winner of the Small Business category. From left: Emily Groves, James Groves, and sponsor Anna Farquharson of Cozens-Hardy. Picture: I Do Photography. Archant

An energy specialist which has made happiness the purpose of its business was all smiles after winning the Small Business award at the Norfolk Business Awards.

Norwich-based Indigo Swan has a “happiness first” approach which means it aims to please its staff and customers - and it maintains that success then follows.

Commercial director James Groves explained: “Some people think that success breeds happiness – absolutely not. You need happy staff, you need happy customers, and then you will be successful.”

Mr Groves later added: “For a long time we’ve wanted to win a Norfolk Business Award and this is the culmination of eight years of hard work.

“The future of Indigo Swan is growth. We want to double turnover and double profits, we have some ambitious growth targets,” he added.

“We put happiness first in everything we do,” said managing director Emily Groves. “We call our staff our swans, and we love them so much – they’re fantastic.”

Judges said: “Indigo Swan take this year’s Small Business award, not because of its rapid growth over the last few years, or what it has won – but because its innovative, concise and extremely clear strategy permeates through everything the company does.

“This clarity of thought is also more than matched by an unrelenting passion from the business owners and directors.

“From the moment a new joiner enters as a Cygnet, through to the moment they complete their first charity event or fun run, each employee has “happiness first” in their mindset and customer success in their sights.

“Indigo Swan has a real commitment to finding a better way to do things and the team are ambassadors in the energy business for innovation and creativity. How they do anything is how they do everything – exceptionally.”

The three other finalists in the Small Business category, which was sponsored by Cozens-Hardy, were CIM Signs & Graphics, Deepdale Backpackers & Camping and Just Financial Planning.

