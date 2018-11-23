Search

Advanced search

‘Happiness first’ approach pays off for Indigo Swan with Small Business award

23 November, 2018 - 13:03
The team at Indigo Swan, winner of the Small Business category. From left: Emily Groves, James Groves, and sponsor Anna Farquharson of Cozens-Hardy. Picture: I Do Photography.

The team at Indigo Swan, winner of the Small Business category. From left: Emily Groves, James Groves, and sponsor Anna Farquharson of Cozens-Hardy. Picture: I Do Photography.

Archant

An energy specialist which has made happiness the purpose of its business was all smiles after winning the Small Business award at the Norfolk Business Awards.

The team at Indigo Swan, winner of the Small Business category. Picture: I Do Photography.The team at Indigo Swan, winner of the Small Business category. Picture: I Do Photography.

Norwich-based Indigo Swan has a “happiness first” approach which means it aims to please its staff and customers - and it maintains that success then follows.

Commercial director James Groves explained: “Some people think that success breeds happiness – absolutely not. You need happy staff, you need happy customers, and then you will be successful.”

Mr Groves later added: “For a long time we’ve wanted to win a Norfolk Business Award and this is the culmination of eight years of hard work.

“The future of Indigo Swan is growth. We want to double turnover and double profits, we have some ambitious growth targets,” he added.

“We put happiness first in everything we do,” said managing director Emily Groves. “We call our staff our swans, and we love them so much – they’re fantastic.”

Judges said: “Indigo Swan take this year’s Small Business award, not because of its rapid growth over the last few years, or what it has won – but because its innovative, concise and extremely clear strategy permeates through everything the company does.

“This clarity of thought is also more than matched by an unrelenting passion from the business owners and directors.

“From the moment a new joiner enters as a Cygnet, through to the moment they complete their first charity event or fun run, each employee has “happiness first” in their mindset and customer success in their sights.

“Indigo Swan has a real commitment to finding a better way to do things and the team are ambassadors in the energy business for innovation and creativity. How they do anything is how they do everything – exceptionally.”

The three other finalists in the Small Business category, which was sponsored by Cozens-Hardy, were CIM Signs & Graphics, Deepdale Backpackers & Camping and Just Financial Planning.

Read more about the other winners from the Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

How landlord and tenant can join together to mitigate rates liability

Owners of empty properties may well want to consider using short-term letting to mitigate their liability for rates Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Empty shops and offices receive a complete exemption from business rates for three months after they become vacant. But, what happens after that? asks Simon Button, of Steeles Law.

Ad Feature Why East Anglia’s top performers are going back to the classroom

Tony Wenham
Degree apprenticeships act as a helping hand/enabler that allow businesses to more easily engage with providers Picture: Jake Peet/UEA

Even the brightest and best trained people can benefit from upskilling in new and highly relevant disciplines.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Updated ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Norwich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Norwich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Archant.

Revealed: The winners of the Norfolk Business Awards 2018, hosted by Katherine Ryan

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Ciaran Nelson of Anglian Water who presented the Outstanding Achievement Award to Norwich Research Park. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

First look at Great Yarmouth train station’s new £710,000 entrance

Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation revealed. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Katherine Ryan reveals what comedians really think of Norfolk

Comedian Katherine Ryan hosting the Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

‘Not the best choice of wording...’ or a storm in a C cup? – your views on M&S ‘fancy little knickers’ Christmas campaign

The shop window in a Nottingham Marks and Spencer store which prompted anger from campaigner Fran Bailey over its 'fancy little knickers' slogan. Picture: Fran Bailey/Facebook/PA Wire

‘It helped me as a father’ – Norwich dad praises firm’s parental leave policy as figures show hundreds are signing up

Craig Southworth with his son Robson who is now nine months old. Picture: Craig Southworth

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide