Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

The Masala Cottage, on The Street, was served with a repossession notice on Friday, April 12 on behalf of the building's owner, Mr R Hughes. Photo: Luke Powell Archant

The owner of an Indian restaurant in Brundall has been ordered to clear all goods from the premises within 14 days.

The Masala Cottage, on The Street, was served with a repossession notice on Friday, April 12 on behalf of the building's owner, Mr R Hughes.

It comes as a message on the restaurant's Facebook page said on Friday: “Due to unforeseen circumstances we are not open tonight. We will keep you updated about this weekend, sorry for the inconvenience!”

The Masala Cottage's website has also been disabled.

The restaurant appeared closed on Monday and two repossession notices were pinned on its front door.

One said: “On behalf of our client, Mr R Hughes, who has today [April 12] taken repossession of this property under the terms and conditions of your lease dated 27th June 2017.

“We hereby give you notice requiring you to remove all your goods, chattels, furniture and effects from the property within fourteen days of this notice.”

It goes on to say that any items that are not removed will be disposed of by the landlord at the tenants expense.

The second notice states that any issues concerning goods left within the building should be addressed to estate agents Arnolds Keys LLP.

Both Arnolds Keys, Mr Hughes and the restaurant owners have been contacted for further comment.

The Masala Cottage was rated four out of five stars from 84 reviews on the website Tripadvisor.