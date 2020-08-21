Department store Jarrold reveals 90 jobs axed because of Covid

Norwich’s 250-year-old retailer Jarrold has made 90 roles redundant across the business – including the boss.

A spokesman for the firm confirmed the consultation process with staff had been completed and “approximately 90 roles” were lost.

This includes the chief executive Minnie Moll who joined Jarrold in 2018.

The job cuts represent just under a quarter of the 400-strong workforce.

Back in June, after a week of reopening following its closure because of Covid, Jarrold revealed an employee consultation was to begin with the “intention to reduce employment costs by approximately 20pc”.

A spokesman said at the time: “Jarrold Retail is a well-run and managed business and we have no intention of closing. However, due to the unprecedented nature of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the impact this has had on the business, we are having to take these steps to ensure the long-term sustainability of the company.”