Search

Advanced search

Independent coffee shop to close

PUBLISHED: 14:54 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 09 August 2019

The Little Red Roaster on Grove Road will close after 13 years. Photo: Bill Smith

The Little Red Roaster on Grove Road will close after 13 years. Photo: Bill Smith

Archant © 2009

An independent coffee shop in Norwich has announced it will close after 13 years in business.

The Little Red Roaster on Grove Road will close on Saturday, August 17, but its other branches in Norwich Market and on St Andrews Hill will remain open.

You may also want to watch:

The co-owner Darren Groom, who runs the coffee shops with his 37-year-old wife Kate, said that he is pursuing a "new project" but wouldn't reveal more details.

The 44-year-old father said: "It's come at a time when  we needed a better work and family balance. Running three sites is time consuming so we are freeing up time for our  new project. We're sad to be leaving but we've come a long way in our journey on Grove Road."

The couple said they hope the site remains a coffee shop and that they are also selling the fixtures.

Mr Groom added: "We could close the door on Saturday and someone could open on the Sunday. That would be ideal."

Most Read

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Woman in her 80s killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

City centre road reopens after woman in her 80s killed in double decker bus crash

Police at the scene of a collision on Rose Lane in Norwich

‘I thought it was a shotgun’ - man describes hearing fatal crash

Emergency services at scene after crash on Rose Lane. PIC: Jack Warren.

‘They’ve won’ - Fisherman quits Norfolk beach over abuse - but does not regret putting fence up

David Chambers. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Woman in her 80s killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Police called to fight at Chapelfield clothing store

A fight broke out in a city centre clothes shop and spilled out onto the street yesterday afternoon. Photo: Google Streetview

City centre road reopens after woman in her 80s killed in double decker bus crash

Police at the scene of a collision on Rose Lane in Norwich

Crammed passengers to wait until autumn for new beach-bound trains

Customers on Greater Anglia services between Norwich and Sheringham will have to wait until autumn for new trains. Picture: Maz Brooks

Hoteliers to appear on new Channel 4 show hosted by Gogglebox stars

Hannah Springham, centre, with Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom Parker. Pictures: Channel 4/ Freeform Productions
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists