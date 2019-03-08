Independent coffee shop to close

The Little Red Roaster on Grove Road will close after 13 years. Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2009

An independent coffee shop in Norwich has announced it will close after 13 years in business.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Little Red Roaster on Grove Road will close on Saturday, August 17, but its other branches in Norwich Market and on St Andrews Hill will remain open.

You may also want to watch:

The co-owner Darren Groom, who runs the coffee shops with his 37-year-old wife Kate, said that he is pursuing a "new project" but wouldn't reveal more details.

The 44-year-old father said: "It's come at a time when we needed a better work and family balance. Running three sites is time consuming so we are freeing up time for our new project. We're sad to be leaving but we've come a long way in our journey on Grove Road."

The couple said they hope the site remains a coffee shop and that they are also selling the fixtures.

Mr Groom added: "We could close the door on Saturday and someone could open on the Sunday. That would be ideal."