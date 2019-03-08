Video

The Disruptors: For businesses, is machine learning the key to standing out?

Most business challenges can be overcome through "focus, persistence and patience," says Inawisdom chief executive Neil Miles. Picture: Inawisdom Inawisdom

Using machine learning to comb through data, Inawisdom helps its customers to stand out in their markets. The latest in The Disruptors video series, CEO Neil Miles explains how they did it.

Tell us about Inawisdom.

We help customers to realise the value in their data assets, using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). We're lucky enough to work with some of the most innovative, recognised brands across various industries - including, Balfour Beatty, Post Office and Vitality - deriving insight from their data, often with transformational results.

What was the opportunity you identified that led to launching the business?

Having previously worked with Amazon Web Services (AWS), I'd witnessed the power of Cloud and the boom of Big Data and business intelligence. I recognised that AI and ML (machine learning) would be key to businesses using that data to transform and differentiate themselves within the market. It was obvious to me that AWS would be a leading platform for businesses starting on or migrating to the cloud, and I wanted to ensure we leveraged that opportunity by developing AI and ML services on the AWS platform, that would identify the latent value in customers' data sets and help them exploit that insight.

How did you use invention and innovation to disrupt the market?

Although the science behind data science is not new, the development of machine learning and AI capabilities on the cloud helped us bring something new to the market. Through our own platform we used data analysis, saving customers a huge investment in technology integration, time and money in order to see how powerful their data could be.

What were the challenges you faced along the way and how did you learn from them?

There were many, from finding talent to sales conversion and funding, but these are all things that can all be overcome with focus, persistence and patience. If you keep your mind channelled on what you want to achieve and don't get side-tracked, you can succeed. Belief in your team and focus on what you're doing is key to starting and scaling a business.

What are your plans for the future?

To be a globally-recognised and innovative leading brand known for doing great things with AI and machine learning, and to be known as a great employer, too.

