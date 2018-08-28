Search

Advanced search

Ikea to cut 350 UK staff, but thousands will be hired to man 30 new stores

PUBLISHED: 11:58 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:58 21 November 2018

IKEA Norwich. Photo by Vishnu Joory.

IKEA Norwich. Photo by Vishnu Joory.

Archant

Furniture giant Ikea has announced that 350 jobs are at risk in the UK as part of a cull of 7,500 employees worldwide.

The flat-pack furniture firm employs 12,100 in the UK and Ireland, including a order and collection point in Sweet Briar Retail Park in Norwich.

They also have a superstore at Lakeside in Essex.

Ikea’s parent firm Ingka Group said that as part of the transformation, it is assessing all parts of the organisation and is “simplifying to enable a greater focus on adding value to its customers”.

A spokesman for Ikea confirmed that the chances will “not impact the majority of co-workers in our stores and distribution units. Instead we will look at how we are organised in our global functions, service office and other support areas.”

As part of the shake-up, 11,500 new jobs will also be created over the next two years through the opening of what Ikea called 30 new “touchpoints”.

These could be similar to Norwich’s store, which was the first of its kind in the country, aimed at bridging the gap between online and in-store shopping.

Jesper Brodin, chief executive officer, Ingka Group said: “We continue to grow and perform strongly. At the same time, we recognise that the retail landscape is transforming at a scale and pace we’ve never seen before.

“As customer behaviours change rapidly, we are investing and developing our business to meet their needs in better and new ways. We will put greater emphasis on making our existing stores even better and taking the opportunity to renew and reinvent our business in a way that is inspired by our history, culture and values.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

How landlord and tenant can join together to mitigate rates liability

Owners of empty properties may well want to consider using short-term letting to mitigate their liability for rates Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Empty shops and offices receive a complete exemption from business rates for three months after they become vacant. But, what happens after that? asks Simon Button, of Steeles Law.

Ad Feature Why East Anglia’s top performers are going back to the classroom

Tony Wenham
Degree apprenticeships act as a helping hand/enabler that allow businesses to more easily engage with providers Picture: Jake Peet/UEA

Even the brightest and best trained people can benefit from upskilling in new and highly relevant disciplines.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Norwich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Norwich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Archant.

High Lodge, ROARR and Sea Life named best attractions in East of England

Sea Life in Great Yarmouth is just one of the many attractions in the Merlin Entertainments group.

‘It helped me as a father’ – Norwich dad praises firm’s parental leave policy as figures show hundreds are signing up

Craig Southworth with his son Robson who is now nine months old. Picture: Craig Southworth

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

Shutting up shop. The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

When House of Fraser came to Norwich: What the department store meant to our retail scene

Looking out over the Chapelfield development in Norwich, November 2004. Picture: Bill Smith

Great Yarmouth businesses prepare for glitzy Spirit of Enterprise Awards

3sun Group, Business of the Decade Award at last year's Spirit of Enterprise Awards 2017 Picture: James Bass Photography

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide