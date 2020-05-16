Search

Advanced search

Personal Finance: My child goes to private school, will I get any money back?

16 May, 2020 - 06:00
Henry Gasking of SG Wealth Management on what fee-paying parents can expect if schools are closed. Picture: SG Wealth Management/Getty Images

Henry Gasking of SG Wealth Management on what fee-paying parents can expect if schools are closed. Picture: SG Wealth Management/Getty Images

SG Wealth Management/Getty Images

Most of Britain’s children are not going to school - but what does this mean for fee-paying parents? Henry Gaskin, chief investment officer at SG Wealth Management offers some insight.

Most schools have transitioned to provide remote-learning through setting work to be undertaken at home, as well as conducting online “virtual” lessons.

Remote timetables are being used to include academic, creative and physical activities to keep their pupils’ development on track.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Personal Finance: Is my job secure after being furloughed?



As such, most teachers are still actively working and like other organisations schools continue to incur many other usual ongoing costs, as well as additional costs to support this “new normal” for as long as necessary.

That said, some schools have considered providing financial support to parents by passing on some of the cost savings they may be making at the current time.

Costs such as food, transport, materials, some personnel and other elements may be being saved temporarily during lockdown and as such some refunds, or credits against future fees are being seen offered by some organisations in lieu of this.

Each school’s position is unique and therefore their head teachers and governors will be deciding on the right policy for themselves, their students and their parents.

Clearly this is a fast-moving situation, the length of which remains unclear at this stage, and schools’ policies are being developed and amended in light of the changing circumstances over time.

We would suggest people contact schools individually to discuss their own position on the matter and indeed discuss whether there is any individual support they may be able to give to specific cases if necessary.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police fine more than 300 people for ignoring lockdown rules

Police give out fines to people in Wells for not following coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: Archant

31 Norfolk restaurants, pubs and cafes which are now offering takeaways

Harry's burger bar in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Pretty Things frontman Phil May dies in Norfolk after surgery complications

The group Pretty Things from the 60s with lead singer Phil May, left, and guitarist Dick Taylor, centre. Photo: Submitted

‘Don’t click on any links’: Warning over council tax ‘scams’

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning following reports of council tax 'scams'. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

Armed police arrest man after ‘dramatic’ morning raid on town centre flat

Armed police raided a property in Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth this morning. Photo: William John Reilly Adair

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Police called to Norfolk tip after man blocks entrance

Police were called to an incident at the King's Lynn Recycling Centre in Saddlebow. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cancer treatment inspires new dad to raise £18k for NNUH with mass head shave

James Barham was diagnosed with aggresive leukaemia five weeks after the birth of his son. He has raised more than £18k for the NNUH while undergoing chem at the hospital. Picture: James Barham

Police fine more than 300 people for ignoring lockdown rules

Police give out fines to people in Wells for not following coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: Archant

Care worker appeals for help to catch arsonists who set her car on fire

Police are treating the incident on Fredrick Road as arson. Photo: Theresa Rushmer

‘It’s not a magic bullet’: Life on Universal Credit in lockdown

Leah Scott and Tamara Ellison, have shared their experiences with applying for Universal Credit as more than 1.8million people applied for the benefit during the coronavirus lockdown Pictures: MARK SCOTT/TAMARA ELLISON

Family of ‘happiest little chappy’ Jay, five, creating treat box amid youngster’s tumour fight

Jay Goodman and dad Mark. Photo: Mark Goodman
Drive 24