Iceland store closes after 30 years of trading
PUBLISHED: 15:59 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 18 January 2020
Mark Trudgian/Google
A town's branch of Iceland is closing its doors for the final time.
Iceland in King's Lynn's Vancouver Quarter served its final customers today (January 18).
The closure was first announced back in November and is because the national chain's lease expires.
You may also want to watch:
The closure has affected 18 members of staff at the supermarket but the company said it had moved their jobs to the Food Warehouse on the Hardwick Retail Park on the town's outskirts.
Alternative employment at one of the retailer's other Norfolk stores was offered if a position was unavailable at the Hardwick store.
An Iceland spokesman said: "Iceland has been trading in King's Lynn for at least 30 years and we are naturally very grateful to our many loyal customers in the town for their support."
The supermarket's home delivery and online order services are being moved to the Food Warehouse.