Iceland store closes after 30 years of trading

Iceland has closed its King's Lynn store. Photo: Mark Trudgian/Google Mark Trudgian/Google

A town's branch of Iceland is closing its doors for the final time.

Iceland had been opertaing in King's Lynn for over 30 years. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire Iceland had been opertaing in King's Lynn for over 30 years. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Iceland in King's Lynn's Vancouver Quarter served its final customers today (January 18).

The closure was first announced back in November and is because the national chain's lease expires.

The closure has affected 18 members of staff at the supermarket but the company said it had moved their jobs to the Food Warehouse on the Hardwick Retail Park on the town's outskirts.

Alternative employment at one of the retailer's other Norfolk stores was offered if a position was unavailable at the Hardwick store.

An Iceland spokesman said: "Iceland has been trading in King's Lynn for at least 30 years and we are naturally very grateful to our many loyal customers in the town for their support."

The supermarket's home delivery and online order services are being moved to the Food Warehouse.