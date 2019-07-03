Iceland recalls chicken dippers as they may contain pieces of hard plastic

Iceland is recalling chicken dippers as they may contain plastic.

Iceland has issued a recall of chicken dippers after it became alerted to the possible presence of plastic.

The frozen food supermarket has deemed packs of 60 crispy chicken dippers (all date codes) "unsafe to eat" due to the fact some may contain hard pieces of hard plastic.

The advice given on the Trading Standards website is: "if you have bought any of the above product do not eat it.

"Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

Tesco is also recalling their own brand '2 British cheese burgers with buns', as the product contains the allergen sesame which is not listed on the label.

The Food Standard Agency has issued an alert about P&B Foods' Heera chilli powder extra hot as salmonella has been found in the product.

The batch code of affected spices is PB9446M/4 and the best before date is April 2021.

