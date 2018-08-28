Ice rink returns to Thetford

The chance to prove your ice skating skills will be on offer on Friday and Saturday when the Festive Skating Rink returns to the green at Thetford Riverside.

Festive lights, a snow machine, skating, dancing and singing will see the green transformed into a winter wonderland, and brings to end the Friday night music nights for 2018.

The rink will be open to the public from 3pm until 9.45pm on Friday, November 30 and from 10am until 4.45pm on Saturday, December 1.

Skaters on Friday will be treated to an evening of entertainment with the return of singers Gary Winter and Kayleigh Gare, while visitors on Saturday will host a number of craft stalls.

Tickets are available from the Grand Central restaurant and also through the Thetford Town Council events website at https://bookwhen.com/ttcevents.

