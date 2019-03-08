Search

Norfolk caterers launch 'Instagrammable' ice cream tacos

PUBLISHED: 08:42 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:54 27 August 2019

Ice cream taco from Thai Fried Ice. Photo: @tfi.rocks

@tfi.rocks

A family-run business in Norfolk has taken a savoury staple and made it sugary sweet.

Francine Given (right) and her daughter Arwen. Photo: Francine GivenFrancine Given (right) and her daughter Arwen. Photo: Francine Given

Most tacos are made with cornflour shells and stuffed with spicy beans, but for those with a sweet tooth Thai Fried Ice has the perfect twist on the Mexican dish.

The Brooke-based catering business, run by the Given family, has recently added colourful ice cream tacos to their menu - which is available for events ranging from weddings and parties to horse shows.

The freshly made waffle taco shells are filled with a choice from 12 flavours of rolled ice cream and topped with whipped cream, a sauce and extra toppings.

Francine Given, co-owner of Thai Fried Ice, said: "My daughter, Arwen, works the pans with me and I know how much her generation love to Instagram new foods.

"We're always trying out new flavours but felt we needed something extra to add, freshly made waffle tacos and rolled ice cream were pretty much made for each other.

"It took a few attempts to perfect the buttery waffle taco but we got there - such a shame we have to keep taste testing new products."

Thai Fried Ice started in 2016 after Mrs Given saw pan rolled ice creams on YouTube and decided to bring the concept from Thailand to Norfolk.

After the family imported the ice cream pans, they then refurbished a horse box so they could cater events.

Mrs Given added: "It's hard finding something a bit more unique these days, so we try to stay ahead of the game with new flavours and products."

Thai Fried Ice will be serving their tacos at Bergh Apton on Saturday, August 24 for the South Norfolk Pony Club open event and will return to the village for the Pony Club's open fun show on August 31.

For more information on how to book for events and prices see the website for Thai Fried Ice at tfi.rocks

