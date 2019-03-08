Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Rare Australian jellyfish arrive at Sea Life centre

PUBLISHED: 11:42 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 28 October 2019

The Australian white spot jellyfish has arrived at Hunstanton Sea Life. Photo: Hunstanton Sea Life

The Australian white spot jellyfish has arrived at Hunstanton Sea Life. Photo: Hunstanton Sea Life

Archant

Rare Australian jellyfish have arrived at a well-known tourist attractions.

A smack of white-spotted jellyfish arrived at Sea Life Hunstanton and will stay on the Norfolk coast for the rest of their lives which is usually between two to four years.

They have been brought to the attraction after many guests were beginning to question where the jellyfish were after Sea Life went four years without any.

Unlike some jellyfish, the Australian white spot is not poisonous or harmful to humans.

While they naturally come from north Australia and south-east Asia, they have now begun to take over other areas, including the eastern Mediterranean, Caribbean, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Sea Life aquarist, Gemma McGuinness, said: "We haven't had any jellyfish in for a while and it's one of the things that most people love to see, strange animals are very popular at the centre."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Most Read

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Warning as £100 voucher scam hits county

A warning has been issued over a £100 voucher scam. Photo: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire

The company which has gone from a one-man band to being sold for £20m

Graham Hacon (inset) launched 3sun 12 years ago to provide a future for his sons. Pictures: Archant

Firm behind squalid flats forced into administration owing £2.4m

St Faith's building and the mould inside pictured in 2018. Photo: Archant

Inquest opens into death of father-of-six who died in crash with tractor

Ben (known as Benji) Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh., Mr Johnson was the victim of a fatal collision at Wisbech involving a tractor. His fiance's god mother has launched an appeal to support the couple's six children. Picture; FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists