Rare Australian jellyfish arrive at Sea Life centre

The Australian white spot jellyfish has arrived at Hunstanton Sea Life. Photo: Hunstanton Sea Life Archant

Rare Australian jellyfish have arrived at a well-known tourist attractions.

A smack of white-spotted jellyfish arrived at Sea Life Hunstanton and will stay on the Norfolk coast for the rest of their lives which is usually between two to four years.

They have been brought to the attraction after many guests were beginning to question where the jellyfish were after Sea Life went four years without any.

Unlike some jellyfish, the Australian white spot is not poisonous or harmful to humans.

While they naturally come from north Australia and south-east Asia, they have now begun to take over other areas, including the eastern Mediterranean, Caribbean, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Sea Life aquarist, Gemma McGuinness, said: "We haven't had any jellyfish in for a while and it's one of the things that most people love to see, strange animals are very popular at the centre."