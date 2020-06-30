Search

Temperature checks on visitors as Sea Life Hunstanton reopens

PUBLISHED: 12:11 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 30 June 2020

Sharks at Sea Life Hunstanton, which reopens on Saturday, July 4 Picture: Ian Burt

Temperature checks will be carried out on visitors when a popular seaside attraction reopens.

People visiting Sea Life Hunstanton will also be asked to pre-book online to control numbers when it reopens on Saturday.

Guests will have to arrange a specific time slot for their visit, queues outside will be carefully spaced and staff will be wearing PPE.

Sea Life said visitors would be asked to closely observe guidelines, maintain a safe distance from those outside their party and to keep up with good hygiene practices.

Extra cleaning will take place throughout the day and hygiene stations and hand sanitiser will be available.

If a visitor or any of their party displays any symptoms of Covid-19, they are asked to postpone their visit and to contact the site to change the date of their booking.

Hunstanton is expected to see a flood of visitors over the weekend, when people will be able to stay in the thousands of caravans, chalets and holiday lets in and around the resort.

Nigel Croasdale, general manager for Sea Life Hunstanton, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming guests back and as ever, the health and safety of our visitors and staff remains our number one priority.

“We’re utilising an extensive range of safety measures, designed to ensure a happy, safe and healthy experience for all. I’m sure that after the extended lockdown, many families, particularly with younger children, will be in real need of escapism, entertainment and a way of making happy new memories with those they love.

“I know our team here in Hunstanton – plus our site’s aquatic residents – are all looking forward to offering just that.”

While Sea Life has been closed during lockdown, aquarists and other team members have worked to care for the creatures it is home to, both practically via cleaning and feeding, but also via activities and stimuli to ensure that their fishy friends, who are used to a lot of interaction and excitement, did not become bored.

Click here for more information on the reopening.

Topic Tags:

