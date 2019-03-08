Cafe serving barista-style coffee and homemade cakes opens on Norfolk Broad

Ramblers enjoying a break at the Hungry Otter Cafe. Picture; Facebook/The Hungry Otter Cafe Facebook/The Hungry Otter Cafe

A new café has opened on one of Norfolk's picturesque Broads for thirsty walkers to catch their breath.

Helen Williams serving customers at the Hungry Otter Cafe. Picture: Facebook/The Hungry Otter Cafe Helen Williams serving customers at the Hungry Otter Cafe. Picture: Facebook/The Hungry Otter Cafe

The Hungry Otter pop-up café has opened on Salhouse Broad, and sits at the top of a hill overlooking the scenery.

On offer is barista coffee, a variety of teas, cakes, sandwiches and ice creams.

Founder Helen Williams runs the café after 20 years teaching at Paston College.

She said: "I wanted a complete change and remember thinking about the things I love doing.

"I love baking and being outside and saw an amazing opportunity to work at Salhouse Broad where my partner Chris was already working. Every time I came down to visit him I thought it would be really nice if there was some sort of café. That's what really made me go for it I suppose."

Mrs Williams approached The Cator Estate, owners of the broad, and when given the go ahead she set about transforming a small mobile burger van.

"In three weeks Chris clad it in wood and put on a new roof to give it the appearance of a shepherd's hut, to look more in keeping with the location," says Helen. "I couldn't have done it without him."

Mrs Williams has ensured that the café is as in-keeping with it's surroundings as possible, both in it's appearance and its values.

Most of the items are locally sourced produce such as Dann's ice cream, even the cucumber in the sandwiches on offer is grown in Mrs Williams's own garden.

Mrs Williams is also making every effort to use sustainable cups and achieve zero waste.

And the café has been a hit with walkers.

"A couple walking their dog couldn't believe their eyes when they saw me. The woman told me she was just wishing for a cup of coffee and there I was. She thought she was seeing a mirage," she said.

From the end of July every Thursday for six weeks, beginning on July 25, Mrs Williams will be hosting a barbeque on the Broad.

The Hungry Otter is open April to October.

For further information on daily opening times check out The Hungry Otter on Facebook and Instagram @thehungryotter11.