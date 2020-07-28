‘It’s tough out there’: Job seeker, 64, says 180 applicants for one role

Laura Wicks, centre. She is applying for jobs and never even hears back from employers. Pic: submitted Archant

A woman who was made redundant from a Norfolk firm before lockdown said hundreds are applying for basic jobs.

Laura Wicks, who lives in the Golden Triangle in Norwich, had been working for a Wymondham-based window manufacturer for six months doing office admin when because of the coronavirus outbreak, it shut down temporarily and she lost her job.

A former patent administrator who had been made redundant after working for the same firm for 13 years before that along with temping for the Matthew Project in Norwich, Ms Wicks, who lives alone, has since gone for a number of jobs – but rarely even hears back from employers.

It comes as recruitment firms and employers are seeing a surge in applicants post lockdown.

“It’s just a complete nightmare, last week I went to an interview for an office administrator and they’d had 180 applicants, the one before that, 200. I often apply and hear nothing back at at all, not even an email update. I live on my own and it’s demoralising, but I just have to get up and get myself together.

“I’ve signed on and I am still raring to go, I love working, I’m really committed to work, but these employers make you feel as if you are nothing. It’s tough out there, it’s a hard time mentally.”

Ms Wicks is a trained copytaker and used to work for the Colchester Gazette, typing journalists’ copy from the phone and found herself at the centre of an important role with the famous trial of Jeremy Bamber, who was found guilty in 1986 of the shooting of his parents, his sister, and his sister’s six-year-old twin sons at his parents’ farmhouse in Essex.

She said she can’t afford not to work so will continue to keep looking.

Jon Rogers, a Norwich comedy writer and commercial director of the Common People party night held at Epic studios in Norwich, recently learned he is being made redundant with his wife expecting their second child in three weeks.

After tweeting his bad news, the post was retweeted 3,545 times and commented on 1,420 times in a day. Others rallied in support with one saying: “I got made redundant today too mate, two young kids and mortgage so I feel your worry.” Another added: “I got canned in April, two months after moving my one year old twins to Cambodia for the dream job that disappeared. Another wrote: “I was made redundant with my third child due in October. Good news is there’s a lot of opportunities still out there and I’ve managed to get a new job already.”