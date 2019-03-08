Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

The housing association where workers are an 'effective team'

PUBLISHED: 16:13 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 30 October 2019

Hundred Houses is a not-for-profit organisation. Picture: Hundred Houses

Hundred Houses is a not-for-profit organisation. Picture: Hundred Houses

Hundred Houses

Back in 1935 an ambitious project by a new housing association to build 100 homes was launched.

Matt Thomas, CEO of Hundred Houses Society. Pic: Hundred Houses Society.Matt Thomas, CEO of Hundred Houses Society. Pic: Hundred Houses Society.

And so not-for-profit organisation Hundred Houses Society was born.

A decade later full charitable status was achieved. Since then it has expanded and it currently owns and manages more than 1,400 homes in the greater Cambridge area with plans to expand by developing more new, affordable homes every year.

Its CEO, Matt Thomas, took over last year after working for other housing associations in Norfolk and Bedfordshire and is assisted by executive operations director, Tracey Spencer, and executive resources director, Sean Kent.

You may also want to watch:

With a turnover of nearly £8m a year, Hundred Houses continues to develop and as a Best Employer, winning the Most Improved category, it aims to look after the people who work for it as well as the people in its houses.

Evidence of this is the fact they recently spent a whole day away from the office to focus on employee and team development. They also run regular initiatives to encourage employees to focus on their wellbeing. These include local nature walks during lunch breaks and supporting local community events which complement their other benefits to provide flexible and healthy working arrangements.

Hundred Houses places an emphasis on training and staff development and is using coaching as a key tool to achieve this, with most employees having had some coaching training.

Its wider mission is to provide more homes in Cambridge, to deliver better customer service but also to develop 'motivated and effective people.' It has enabled this with a clear corporate strategy and aims of providing 'Great Value, Better Services, More Homes' through core values of 'innovation, being customer focused', effective and through collaboration.'

These messages are delivered clearly to employees with communication internally aided by regular team briefings and an explanation from the executive team of their new rolling corporate strategy which is also on its website.

Mr Thomas said: "We recognise the benefits to everyone of developing 'motivated and effective people.' We believe that this is best achieved by a diverse team who are focused on continual improvement.  We recognise the clear  link between employee satisfaction and customer satisfaction and want our employees to feel engaged in delivering good and flexible customer service to our tenants."

Most Read

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Neighbours’ misery as ‘mountain’ of rubbish left in front garden

The pile of rubbish in Silver Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Teacher banned for treading on pupil’s foot and screaming

St Michael's Church of England Academy. Photo: Google

Most Read

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and France's Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Former shoe factory’s £90m revamp in danger as developer scraps plan

Plans to revamp St Mary's Works have been withdrawn, with developers Our Place set to redraft them. Pictures: Our Place/Neil Perry

Wetherspoons submits updated plans ahead of work on newest pub

Revised external designs for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council

Missing young person among 16 squatters evicted from derelict pub

The Marquis of Lorne, where sixteen squatters were evicted earlier this month. Photo: Matthew Nixon

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists