Marie Lee is HR manager at Cambridge Commodities, which has just received Gold for the Best Employers of the Eastern Region 2018.

What We Do

Cambridge Commodities (CCL) specialises in supplying nutritional ingredients and product solutions to the sports nutrition, health and wellbeing, pet nutrition and food and beverage industries.

With over 20 years' experience in quality and sourcing, we provide 2500 different ingredients to help our customers create market-leading products through our commitment to quality, service and innovation. Our mission is to passionately provide quality nutritional ingredients and healthier innovation to improve wellbeing worldwide.

Since being established back in 1998, we have grown rapidly from 25 employees in 2012 to 128 employees in October 2018 with continued expansion throughout Europe and the United States.

Our Culture and Benefits

People really are at the forefront of our business and our culture makes us who we are. Our staff have been crucial in the growth and success of the company and in return we strive to create a happy and safe environment in which people enjoy coming to work.

At Cambridge Commodities we have a work-hard, play-hard culture. We reward our staff for their commitment with a free on-site gym, team-building events, staff parties and not to forget free healthy snacks and fruit throughout the week and free lunch on Fridays!

Learning and Development

Learning doesn't stop once you leave school, college or university and we are passionate about supporting our staff to help them grow and develop their careers. We invest heavily in training and up skilling the team through coaching and mentoring, delivering bespoke courses, group learning sessions, apprenticeships and enrolment onto degree level qualifications at university.

Through our dedication to development, in 2016 we were presented with an award for Outstanding Commitment to Apprenticeships by MP Lucy Fraser. More than 16 apprentices have gone on to develop themselves and their careers within the business and most have progressed into executive and management roles. Our leadership programme will be the next phase of their personal development journey to give them the skills and techniques they need to reach their full potential. So far over 40 members of staff have been enrolled and either completed or are about to complete our internal leadership programme. This programme is in place to provide the tools, techniques and support for our executives and team leaders to manage and lead their

teams successfully.

Making a Difference

In our efforts to achieve improved wellbeing worldwide we encourage our staff to give back to the community. This year to celebrate 20 years of CCL, we set the challenge of raising £20,000 for Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust (ACT) and we are well on the way to achieving this goal. We also provide paid charity days to all staff members. So far this year over 30 members of the team have taken part in a fundraising activity for a charity of their choice. Most recently, three members of staff tackled Mount Snowdon to raise money for LUPUS UK and MIND.

We also care about protecting the environment. Sending zero waste to landfill through our careful waste management and recycling programme is something we are very proud of. Not only this, our building is highly efficient with a sophisticated solar panel system on the roof which supplies half of our annual energy requirements.

Whether you are looking for an apprenticeship, have recently graduated, are a skilled professional or just looking for a change, contact me.

Marie Lee

01353 667258

hr-team@c-c-I.com