Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Birketts LLP

PUBLISHED: 12:20 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 14 October 2019

"We are committed to supporting everyone achieve their career goals and personal ambitions through every phase of their career."

Poike

Are you thinking of moving on in your career? Suzannah Rogers, Recruitment Officer at Birketts LLP, explains why Birketts should be top of your list.

We are a full service Top 100 UK law firm, operating across four locations in East Anglia. We have a rich heritage spanning over 150 years and have built an enviable track record advising businesses, institutions and individuals in the UK and internationally. With a turnover of £49.5m financial year ending 31 May 2018, Birketts has a clear eye on the future and recruitment will always play a key feature in our growth strategy.

We are committed to supporting everyone achieve their career goals and personal ambitions through every phase of their career. Whether you join us on a Graduate platform or as a senior lateral hire, Birketts offer stimulating work, a clear path for progression, autonomy, a flexible and agile working culture within a friendly, collaborative, exciting and diverse environment to boot.

Our locations ensure direct and frequent train links with London, Birmingham and surrounding major cities. East Anglia is home to major internationally renowned universities such as the University of Cambridge and the University of East Anglia.

As a progressive law firm, we are always keen to hear from talented individuals. For an informal and confidential discussion, please contact Suzannah Rogers on 01473 406232 or email Suzannah-rogers@birketts.co.uk.

Suzannah Rogers

01473 406232

suzannah-rogers@birketts.co.uk

