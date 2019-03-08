Beckett Investment Management Group

"Virtually all our business comes from referrals..." Archant

We are very proud to have been recognised at the last three BEER Awards. Ian White, Managing Director, explains how this was achieved.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Becketts offers financial wellbeing to private clients on an independent basis, and we provide Employee Benefit consultancy to corporate clients. We have made financial services accessible to more employers, employees and individuals by communicating in an engaging way and using humour in the serious world of finance.

Our industry is heavily regulated and perceived as run by "stuffy" middle-aged men. But Becketts has proved that, by believing in every member of staff and developing their latent potential, a small IFA based in Suffolk can lead the industry in terms of employee engagement. Our culture is based around three key values: empowerment, engagement and innovation. We firmly believe that achieving high levels of customer satisfaction is a direct result of having a strong workplace culture.

You may also want to watch:

The starting point for getting this right is our mission statement. We created the "Beckett Bus" to communicate our quest to be best-in-class within the IFA sector. By believing that everybody comes to work to do the best possible job they can, the challenge for Becketts is to provide the training, support and environment to enable everyone to thrive. This extends to gender diversity where we are signatories to HM Treasury's Women in Finance Charter. More than half of 63 staff are female — which is exceptional for our industry and for the size of our firm.

Maintaining staff engagement at high levels is our biggest challenge. We want to help each member of staff to develop their career within Becketts because we know that a happy workforce will produce exceptional results. This is proven by the satisfaction levels of our clients; virtually all our business comes from referrals and it's testament to the high levels of service our clients enjoy.

Ian White

01284 754500

ian.white@beckettinvest.com