Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Beckett Investment Management Group

PUBLISHED: 13:34 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 14 October 2019

"Virtually all our business comes from referrals..."

Archant

We are very proud to have been recognised at the last three BEER Awards. Ian White, Managing Director, explains how this was achieved.

Becketts offers financial wellbeing to private clients on an independent basis, and we provide Employee Benefit consultancy to corporate clients. We have made financial services accessible to more employers, employees and individuals by communicating in an engaging way and using humour in the serious world of finance.

Our industry is heavily regulated and perceived as run by "stuffy" middle-aged men. But Becketts has proved that, by believing in every member of staff and developing their latent potential, a small IFA based in Suffolk can lead the industry in terms of employee engagement. Our culture is based around three key values: empowerment, engagement and innovation. We firmly believe that achieving high levels of customer satisfaction is a direct result of having a strong workplace culture.

You may also want to watch:

The starting point for getting this right is our mission statement. We created the "Beckett Bus" to communicate our quest to be best-in-class within the IFA sector. By believing that everybody comes to work to do the best possible job they can, the challenge for Becketts is to provide the training, support and environment to enable everyone to thrive. This extends to gender diversity where we are signatories to HM Treasury's Women in Finance Charter. More than half of 63 staff are female — which is exceptional for our industry and for the size of our firm.

Maintaining staff engagement at high levels is our biggest challenge. We want to help each member of staff to develop their career within Becketts because we know that a happy workforce will produce exceptional results. This is proven by the satisfaction levels of our clients; virtually all our business comes from referrals and it's testament to the high levels of service our clients enjoy.

Ian White

01284 754500

ian.white@beckettinvest.com

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Police ‘jump like a gazelle’ to catch suspect in chase

Police caught a man who had damaged cars and windows in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Police ‘jump like a gazelle’ to catch suspect in chase

Police caught a man who had damaged cars and windows in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

Met Office issues amber weather warning with risk of flooding and lightning strikes

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy rain across the east of England. Picture: The Met Office

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

NDR set for overnight closures this week for resurfacing

A stretch of the NDR near Postwick is due to close overnight for resurfacing this week Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists