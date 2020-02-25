Search

Advanced search

HSBC in Norfolk among 27 across UK to close

PUBLISHED: 13:40 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:41 25 February 2020

HSBC in Thetford will close later this year. Pic: Archant

HSBC in Thetford will close later this year. Pic: Archant

Thetford's HSBC is one of 27 across the UK earmarked for closure, it has been confirmed.

HSBC is closing outlets including one in Thetford. Pic: ArchantHSBC is closing outlets including one in Thetford. Pic: Archant

But the Lowestoft branch is set to be refurbished this year, one of 49 to get a makeover.

HSBC stated 46 jobs are at risk in 10 of the named branches with staff at the remaining branches moved to nearby sites.

The branch closures where jobs are at risk include the one in King Street, Thetford, which will close later this year.

No branches in Norfolk will see staff relocated.

MORE: Aviva suspends business travel as coronavirus cases worsen

Saxmundham in Suffolk, along with Lowestoft, will be refurbished.

It follows a series of closures with North Walsham, Attleborough and Downham Market all losing their HSBC branches in recent years.

The closures come as the bank will also invest nearly £34 million in its remaining 594 branches this year.

The announcement comes as customers turn to other forms of banking, making them less reliant on using a branch, the bank said.

HSBC said nine in 10 contacts with customers now happen over the phone, via the internet or on its smartphone app, with the number of customers who use a branch falling by a third in the last five years.

Only one in every 100 cash withdrawals are made in branch at an HSBC.

You may also want to watch:

"Retaining a sustainable branch network is extremely important to us and we need to ensure it is fit for the future.

"But, the way our customers bank with us has changed significantly over the last five to 10 years, and that change is something we cannot ignore," Stuart Haire, HSBC UK's head of retail banking and wealth management, said.

The first closures will be made in early July, with branches in London, Bristol, Swindon and Leigh-on-Sea set to be axed.

HSBC customers will still be able to bank in Post Office branches across the country.

Mr Haire added: "Almost every industry is affected by similar behavioural change and needs to work hard to address that.

"Photographs that were once processed in a shop have now been replaced with digital cameras and online delivery."

Earlier this month, HSBC said its global headcount would be reduced by 35,000 over the next three years.

Most Read

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Empty van found by dog walker submerged in water in ford

Vehicle submerged in water at Shotesham Ford. PIC: Peter Robertson.

Plans for recycling centre near NDR move one step closer

How the new recycling centre near the NDR could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Norwich pub owner found guilty of £1k cancer charity fraud

The Robin Hood Pub, on Mousehold Street, Norwich. PIC: Sonya Brown.

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Councillors deny claims of ‘harassment, bullying and intimidation’ after meeting chaos

Attleborough Town Council and mayor Tony Crouch have accused councillors Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer of

Historic hotel set to close and be turned into flats

Howard and Helen Fradley, who have run the Castle Hotel in Downham Market for almost 30 years. Picture: Chris Bishop

Plans for recycling centre near NDR move one step closer

How the new recycling centre near the NDR could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council
Drive 24