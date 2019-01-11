Search

Advanced search

Regional law firm secures major acquisition for new Essex business park

11 January, 2019 - 11:55
The Horizon 120 development site. Picture: Howes Percival

The Horizon 120 development site. Picture: Howes Percival

Howes Percival

Regional law firm Howes Percival has revealed it is advising Braintree District Council (BDC) on a major project to create a new business and innovation park.

The firm, which has offices in Norwich’s Bedding Lane, advised BDC on contract negotiations to acquire two separate parcels of the development site.

The result will be a 65-acre development site, Horizon 120, hosting professional services firms, companies operating in research, digital and development sectors and, in advanced manufacturing.

Howes Percival development lawyer, Nicola Curle, said: “This was a complex piece of work. We had to manage contract negotiations with two separate landowners, which needed to synchronise on planning and completion timeframes, and deliver in accordance with the Council’s cabinet approvals. The acquisition of the main site also required complex negotiations around facilitating access and services to retained land for future development and overage provision to capture enhanced value.

“We are seeing an increase in Local Authority led development work in both the commercial and residential market.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four armed attacks in Norfolk in just 14 hours

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

West Brom v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Alex Tettey suffered a groin injury at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The show WILL go on as threatened theatre is given £70,000 lifeline by council

Debbie Thompson, theatre director of St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher

Wheelchair user hits out at KFC store after being unable to use restaurant for five years

Wayne Chivers, 52, accused the KFC store in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth of ignoring disabled people after repeated attempts to get the fast-food chain to become wheelchair friendly have been shut down. Picture: Joe Norton

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists