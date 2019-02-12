Search

Virtual reality viewings and robot mortgage brokers – the future of house buying

PUBLISHED: 12:03 18 February 2019

Viewings will be done by virtual reality, eliminating the need to travel to a destination or for a viewing agent Pic: www.struttandparker.com

Viewings will be done by virtual reality, eliminating the need to travel to a destination or for a viewing agent Pic: www.struttandparker.com

Archant

What will the homes of the future look like – and how will the way we buy and sell property in Norfolk evolve?

Viewing a property will mean never having to leave home or an estate agent's office again Pic: www.struttandparker.comViewing a property will mean never having to leave home or an estate agent's office again Pic: www.struttandparker.com

Virtual reality viewings are going to be the main way we look at property going forward but some agents, mostly in London, are already using this technology particularly with the sale of new houses.

Rather than buying ‘off plan’ with only artists impressions, people can now don a virtual reality headset and take a stroll around a property before it has even been built.

Tom Goodley, from Strutt & Parker, which is using virtual reality viewings, said: “A virtual reality headset gives buyers the sense of actually being in the house, appreciating room sizes, location of windows and ceiling heights, not easily interpreted from flat plan drawings. It also takes away the need to travel to where the property is.”

Virtual reality headsets will be the main way we view and decide to buy a property in the future Pic: www.struttandparker.comrVirtual reality headsets will be the main way we view and decide to buy a property in the future Pic: www.struttandparker.comr

Holoportation will also become another widely used technology, replacing the need for viewing agents. Then there is technology aiding the actual buying and selling process – in the future expect digital mortgage brokers using robo-advice to help buyers obtain a mortgage from their smartphone.

We will all use tracking apps to see how our sale is progressing. Houses are predicted to be self generating in terms of power, in fact being their own power generation station tied into the grid. Robots will be utilised to do many of the household chores and smart technology will have developed so our home works for us.

We will mostly all be working from home too so the future home office will be built in and our home will also have technology that improves our well being; helps us to sleep better and safety will be paramount. Houses will be tailored to our age; so some will have moving walkways and escalators for older members. It is also thought our homes will be more compact, that we will want to live in a smaller, more functional space.

Flats which can be made into different rooms through shifting walls, so we can adapt our living space to our changing needs is another concept.

