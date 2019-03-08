Homeowners cashing in by charging drivers to park in their driveways

Make money by renting out your driveway, says Harrison Woods, founder of YourParkingSpace. Pic: YourParkingSpace

People are making as much as £12 an hour renting out their own private driveways or spaces on a website because of the lack of parking in the city.

One homeowner on Templemere, off Sprowston Road, wants £451.13 a month for their parking space which is accessed by a security fob and available 24 hours a day. Pic: YourParkingSpace One homeowner on Templemere, off Sprowston Road, wants £451.13 a month for their parking space which is accessed by a security fob and available 24 hours a day. Pic: YourParkingSpace

Homeowners who don't need to use their own garages or off street spaces are hiring them out on the YourParkingSpace site. One person with a gargage at their home on Templemere, off Sprowston Road, wants £450 a month and another in a new home on Bishy Barnebee Way, Bowthorpe, is charging nearly £12 an hour for their car parking spot.

The new money-making scheme has evolved from the lack of parking and the cost particularly on match days when Norwich City are playing at home or for commuters having to leave their cars at the station every day. And for people with new homes which usually come with a garage, or who have a driveway they don't use, it's an easy way of making a few extra quid.

The idea started in London years ago with people living close to big sporting events such as Wimbledon or the rugby at Twickenham seeing the potential to charge people in need of parking - and the craze has caught on.

The space on Templemere which costs £15.88 for two hours. Pic: YourParkingSpace The space on Templemere which costs £15.88 for two hours. Pic: YourParkingSpace

Homeowner Alun Housago, from Lakenham, rents his garage out for £37 a month. "It pays for a meal, maybe once a month, and helps people who are struggling to find parking for work."

A homeowner on Bishy Barnabee Way, Bowthorpe, wants £23.75 for two hours parking. Pic: YourParkingSpace. A homeowner on Bishy Barnabee Way, Bowthorpe, wants £23.75 for two hours parking. Pic: YourParkingSpace.

Another homeowner, from Wilson Road, Thorpe Park, was recently unable to drive because of medical reasons, and so has been renting out her driveway on a monthly basis to a commuter.

The homeowner, who did not want to be named, said: "My house is only a five minute walk from the railway station and it's also near the football ground. I've got a private parking space which I can't use so I thought it's a good way of making a bit of extra money while helping someone else out too. I only get £50 a month from hiring the space Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm, but the space would have just been sitting there empty. I feel I'm helping someone; I've never met the young lady who uses it but I know it was her first job so for her to pay to park her car at the station would have been really expensive."

YourParkingSpace.co.uk has more than 50,000 people registered and allows you to list your space free. It handles the payment and driver details and makes its money by charging 20% on top but you can set your own price and times when the space is available.

Harrison Woods, MD, said: "Some people use the extra money to cover life's essentials, like paying the gas and electricity bills, while others spend it on little luxuries."

The space at Bishy Barnebee Way, Bowthorpe, availble for £23.75 for two hours. Pic: YourParkingSpace The space at Bishy Barnebee Way, Bowthorpe, availble for £23.75 for two hours. Pic: YourParkingSpace

