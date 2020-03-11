Search

Advanced search

Budget 2020: How it impacts the money in Norfolk workers' pockets

PUBLISHED: 14:44 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 11 March 2020

Rishi Sunak revealed his Budget to the House of Commons today - but what does it mean for wages? Picture: PAImages

Rishi Sunak revealed his Budget to the House of Commons today - but what does it mean for wages? Picture: PAImages

PA Archive/PA Images

Rishi Sunak revealed his Budget to the House of Commons today.  But what does it mean for the day-to-day life of the public?

- Coronavirus

In his Budget Mr Sunak said that legislation had been changed so that those who have been advised to self isolate - even if they have not displayed symptoms - will be given statutory sick pay.

He added that those on in-work benefits who get ill will be able to 'claim from day one instead of day eight'.

MORE: Budget 2020: Chancellor sets out coronavirus measures but what does it mean for Norfolk?

A Norfolk lawyer had previously raised concerns that employees could be at risk if they could not evidence their illness.  Matt Potter, employment partner at Norwich-based Howes Percival, said: 'People might not be able to get fit notes if they're self-isolating, but I think people could face disciplinary action if they can't prove they needed to go into isolation. 'Employers might want some evidence that people aren't self-isolating for the sake of it - but will have to be pragmatic about it.'

However, those forced to go into isolation will now be able to get a sick note via the 111 phone service.

Similarly, people who are on jobseekers allowance will be able to check in online instead of going into a job centre, meaning they do not miss out.

- Income

For those paying National Insurance, the threshold for payment will be increased from £8,632 to £9,500.

Mr Sunak also announced a new target - that wages will reach two-thirds of median earnings by 2024 'as long as economic conditions allow' - a rate of more than £10.50 an hour.

MORE: Travel firm cancels holidays to Italy because of coronavirus threat

- Duties and taxes

Mr Sunak announced that duty on beer, cider, and wine have all been frozen for another year.

He added that the planned increase on spirit tax has been scrapped, and will remain at the same level.  He also confirmed that petrol duty has been frozen at 57.95p per litre for petrol and diesel.

He said: 'I have heard representations that after nine years of being frozen, at a cost of £110 billion to the taxpayer, we can no longer afford to freeze fuel duty. I'm certainly mindful of the fiscal cost and the environmental impacts.

'But I'm taking considerable steps in this Budget to incentivise cleaner forms of transportation, and many people still rely on their cars.

'So I'm pleased to announce today that for another year fuel duty will remain frozen. Compared to 2010 plans, that's a saving of £1,200.'

The news was received with mixed reaction by Scott Mowbray, founder of money saving app Snoop, which is being developed in Norwich.  Mr Mowbray said: 'With planned increases to beer, cider, wine and fuel duty all scrapped, the only real surprise was no general cut to VAT as it's one of the quickest way to inject cash into people's pockets.

'Overall, this was the 'catch it, bin it, kill it' budget.' Mr Sunak also abolished the 'tampon tax' on feminine hygiene products, and also abolished VAT on digital literature including newspapers and books.

MORE: 'Black Monday': East Anglian firms lose out in stock market crash over coronavirus fears

- Business rates

Businesses such as shops, cinemas, restaurants and music venues with a rateable value under £51,000 will not have to pay the tax for the next financial year. Mr Sunak said: 'That means any eligible retail, leisure or hospitality business with a rateable value below £51,000 will, over the next financial year, pay no business rates whatsoever. That is a tax cut worth over £1 billion, saving each business up to £25,000.'

Nic Redfern, finance director of Norwich-based SME Know Your Money, said: 'Given the unprecedented financial pressures facing the UK high street, it was pleasing to see the chancellor announcing a cut to business rates.

'This will provide much-needed breathing space for smaller and medium-sized retailers who have been struggling to stay afloat, though one cannot but think this is too little too late.'

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Crash blocks part of A47

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

Final farewells to Caroline Flack at private funeral

Caroline Flack. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Family puts popular snooker and pool club up for sale

Diss Cue Club, on Sawmills Road, has been put up for sale. Picture: Fenn Wright

‘It was like the apocalypse’: woman with brain tumour warns over paracetamol panic-buying

Kerri Parker, who has an incurable brain tumour, has spoken out after not being able to buy items from shops due to stockpiling following the outbreak of coronavirus. Picture Kerri Parker/Lisa Cullender

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A47 Acle Straight. Four people, including two children, remain in hospital Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Female busker left ‘distressed and intimidated’ after man kicks violin case

A busker has been left intimidated after an incident outside of Jarrold's on London Street in Norwich. Picture: Archant

City centre shopping street to be dug up in last phase of £2.75m changes

Part of London Street will be dug up to be re-paved. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Final farewells to Caroline Flack at private funeral

Caroline Flack. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Historic town hall could get £3.5m makeover

Lowestoft town hall on the High Street. Picture: Mick Howes
Drive 24