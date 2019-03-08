Video

WATCH: How a Norwich company is making one-of-a-kind pens out of Second World War Spitfires

Chris Bennett of Norwich's Onoto Pens with the pen made from the WWII spitfire plane. Photo: ITV Archant

A Norwich company is making bespoke pens with a deep historical significance by re-using metal from Spitfire planes which fought in the Second World War.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The spitfire plane which Norwich's Onoto turns into pens. Photo: ITV The spitfire plane which Norwich's Onoto turns into pens. Photo: ITV

Onoto claims to make an exquisite mark with its pens "that speak of an appreciation of the past and put you on the map of the future".

They produce a range of luxury designer pens in all kinds of styles, having collaborated with the University of Oxford and the British Museum on collections.

Their latest limited edition collection, the Spitfire pen, is a run of 100 fountain pens crafted using Duralumin, a special form of aluminium, originating from a 1940 Battle of Britain Spitfire P7350.

Made from the wing spar of a Spitfire which flew in the Battle of Britain memorial flight, the pen is being hailed as a collector's item which will be featured tonight (Wednesday, October 30) on ITV4's Made in Britain.

The award-winning show is a celebration of British manufacturing, from the mass-produced to the hand-crafted, and tonight Onoto will feature as the television cameras go behind the scenes to show how the products are made.

Onoto has been making fountain pens for 100 years and is run by James Boddy, who said: "This is very personal to me as my father was in the RAF and flew out of Martlesham."

The Spitfire was made in August 1940 at a factory in Castle Bromwich in Birmingham and the special memorial pen was manufactured in Birmingham.

The story behind the plane was that it was sold for scrap in 1948 but its historical significance was revealed and it was saved and flown in the Battle of Britain memorial flight.

The ITV4 show narrated by actor and comedian Ricky Tomlinson is "a tribute to the army of makers, inventors and innovators that make Great Britain a manufacturing powerhouse."

As well as Onoto, this week viewers can discover the secrets of Lowestoft's Birds Eye frozen peas process, see Britain's top amplifier manufacturer Marshall in full volume and find out how Farrow & Ball paint is produced.

Made in Britain is on Wednesday at 8pm on ITV4.