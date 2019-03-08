Search

How centuries of newspapers are turning digital

PUBLISHED: 16:01 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 16 October 2019

Norwich-based ubisend who are working with Archant on the ground-breaking Local Recall project

Archant

A Norwich tech firm is holding a free seminar revealing how news headlines from the past are being brought back to life in the digital age.

Founder of Norwich tech firm ubisend Alex DebeckerFounder of Norwich tech firm ubisend Alex Debecker

Ubisend, based in Ber Street, build chatbots - conversational software - and are working with Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News publisher Archant on the Google-backed Local Recall project.

The project will create a digital platform for exploring the vast amount of articles, reader letters and adverts currently stored in the basement of Prospect House, in Roeun Road.

And on October 17 the team behind the project are holding a webinar - an online seminar - explaining everything about Local Recall.

Alex Debecker, ubisend's founder, said: "For ubisend, a company that prides itself in building innovative, custom, and unique chatbot experiences, Local Recall has it all. It's innovative, it had never been done before, and it has a fantastic team of driven and forward-looking individuals.

"I am incredibly proud of our work on this project over the past two years. Making hundreds of thousands of physical pages of content - and billions of words - accessible through the latest voice infrastructure presented unique technical challenges. Overcoming these challenges together has been a fantastic journey.

"Archant is a pillar of the Norfolk community, it is inspiring to see it unafraid of innovating and investing in new technology."

There are still open spaces for the webinar which will start at 2pm.

To join in and learn more about the Local Recall project click here

