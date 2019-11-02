Poll
How much is a pint in your local?
02 November, 2019 - 06:30
Archant
The landlord of a newly-reopened pub is pledging to be the cheapest in town, pulling a £1.95 pint.
Gary Haime reckons you'd have to go back to the 1980s to find a pint that cheap in King's Lynn, where he's landlord of the Lattice House, which re-opened on Thursday.
How much is a beer in your favourite boozer this weekend? We'll collate the answers and see what the dearest, the cheapest and the average price of a pint.
