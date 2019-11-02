Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available
Poll

How much is a pint in your local?

02 November, 2019 - 06:30
Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

The landlord of a newly-reopened pub is pledging to be the cheapest in town, pulling a £1.95 pint.

Gary Haime reckons you'd have to go back to the 1980s to find a pint that cheap in King's Lynn, where he's landlord of the Lattice House, which re-opened on Thursday.

How much is a beer in your favourite boozer this weekend? We'll collate the answers and see what the dearest, the cheapest and the average price of a pint.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two in hospital after A140 crash while five vehicles in A47 shunt

Police on the scene following a crash in Long Stratton. PIC: Simon Parkin.

Weather warning for high winds across region

Saturday will see rough seas and flying spray in some coastal areas Picture: Chris Bishop

A11 or ALL? Mistake in road markings revealed after two months of roadworks

The typo printed on Connaught Plain in Attleborough following nine weeks of roadworks. Photo: Archant

Sorry to disappoint but I am not going to stop talking about my ‘ladybits’

Sinead Tinker, right, played by Katie McGlynn who has been involved in a recent Coronation Street storyline abour cervical cancer. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two in hospital after A140 crash while five vehicles in A47 shunt

Police on the scene following a crash in Long Stratton. PIC: Simon Parkin.

‘The next one will be a real statement’ - City chief’s concert pledge after Westlife announcement

Ben Kensell, Chief Operating Officer, has announced Westlife will perform at Carrow Road in 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

‘I don’t care about names, reputations or who cost the most’ - City chief Farke lays it on the line

Alex Tettey is demanding Norwich City become more streetwise Picture: PA

Tractor overturns spilling trailer full of potatoes

A tractor and trailer which has overturned on the A1101. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police

Fireworks event to go ahead despite weather warnings

The Fawkes in the Walks fireworks light up the night sky over the Red Mount Chapel in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists