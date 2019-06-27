Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019

Revealed: The most and least expensive neighbourhoods in Norfolk

27 June, 2019 - 06:30
House prices have increased across most of Norwich. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire

House prices have increased across most of Norwich. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Archant

House prices have highlighted a stark divide in wealth along the Norfolk coast, with one end home to the most expensive homes in the county - and the other to the cheapest.

According to new figures, the most expensive neighbourhoods in Norfolk to buy a home in 2018 were dotted along the county's north-west coastline.

The highest average price came in at £611,641 in the area around Burnham Thorpe, Burnham Overy and Burnham Market, followed by £592,558 in Thornham and Titchwell, and £555,071 around Wells and Holkham.

Elizabeth Fry Road. Photo: Nick ButcherElizabeth Fry Road. Photo: Nick Butcher

Homes in Blakeney and Saxilngham sold for an average of £478,350, while those in Weybourne and Salthouse did so for £476,065.

But it is a stark difference to those found at the other end of the Norfolk coast, the cheapest properties in the county.

Roger Ryan, Norwich city councillor for University ward. Photo: Roger RyanRoger Ryan, Norwich city councillor for University ward. Photo: Roger Ryan

Great Yarmouth is home to the six most affordable neighbourhoods in the county, with an average home in the area around Lancaster Road coming in at £81,469 in 2018.

The area around Priory Plain and North Quay was the second most affordable, at £93,808.

You may also want to watch:

Jonathan Clemo, chief executive of Community Action Norfolk, said two main problems arose in communities such as those on the north Norfolk coast, where house prices outstripped wages.

Jon Clemo, chief executive of Community Action Norfolk. Photo: Bill SmithJon Clemo, chief executive of Community Action Norfolk. Photo: Bill Smith

"You lose that vibrancy of people," he said. "With those prices you end up with just retirees and second home owners.

"And what that is linked to is that people who live in those areas say they would like a local shop, a pub, help around the house, but people employed in those services aren't able to live there."

The most affordable neighbourhoods in Norfolk are in Great Yarmouth, new figures show. Picture: Mike PageThe most affordable neighbourhoods in Norfolk are in Great Yarmouth, new figures show. Picture: Mike Page

The neighbourhood with the most expensive properties further inland was in Norwich, around Eaton Rise and near the City of Norwich school, where the average cost was £453,960.

Meanwhile, villages on the edge of Norwich also saw some of the highest house price increases over the last 10 years.

In Coltishall, the average house price rose 127pc over 10 years, from £162,494 in 2008 to £369,522 in 2018.

And in the Long Lane to Poringland Road area in Stoke Holy Cross there was a 110pc increase, up from £180,619 to £342,916.

And in Surlingham, that figure rose by 94pc, from £207,900 to £403,412.

Most Read

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

Road closed after crash between motorcycle and van

Emergency services were called to a crash at Felthorpe, at the Reepham Road/Fir Covert Road junction. Pic: Google Street View.

Revealed: The most and least expensive neighbourhoods in Norfolk

House prices have increased across most of Norwich. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

‘He was a sweet talker’ - Homeless fraudster leaves family-run guest house business £1,000 out-of-pocket

William Poindexter left a Norwich family £1,000 out-of-pocket after staying at their guest houses and running off without paying. Picture: Lukie Gooda/Norfolk Constabulary

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Children or no children, Zoe Rushmer belongs in prison

Zoe Rushmer. Photo: Facebook/Zoe Rushmer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists