Revealed: The most and least expensive neighbourhoods in Norfolk

House prices have increased across most of Norwich. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire Archant

House prices have highlighted a stark divide in wealth along the Norfolk coast, with one end home to the most expensive homes in the county - and the other to the cheapest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to new figures, the most expensive neighbourhoods in Norfolk to buy a home in 2018 were dotted along the county's north-west coastline.

The highest average price came in at £611,641 in the area around Burnham Thorpe, Burnham Overy and Burnham Market, followed by £592,558 in Thornham and Titchwell, and £555,071 around Wells and Holkham.

Elizabeth Fry Road. Photo: Nick Butcher Elizabeth Fry Road. Photo: Nick Butcher

Homes in Blakeney and Saxilngham sold for an average of £478,350, while those in Weybourne and Salthouse did so for £476,065.

But it is a stark difference to those found at the other end of the Norfolk coast, the cheapest properties in the county.

Roger Ryan, Norwich city councillor for University ward. Photo: Roger Ryan Roger Ryan, Norwich city councillor for University ward. Photo: Roger Ryan

Great Yarmouth is home to the six most affordable neighbourhoods in the county, with an average home in the area around Lancaster Road coming in at £81,469 in 2018.

The area around Priory Plain and North Quay was the second most affordable, at £93,808.

You may also want to watch:

Jonathan Clemo, chief executive of Community Action Norfolk, said two main problems arose in communities such as those on the north Norfolk coast, where house prices outstripped wages.

Jon Clemo, chief executive of Community Action Norfolk. Photo: Bill Smith Jon Clemo, chief executive of Community Action Norfolk. Photo: Bill Smith

"You lose that vibrancy of people," he said. "With those prices you end up with just retirees and second home owners.

"And what that is linked to is that people who live in those areas say they would like a local shop, a pub, help around the house, but people employed in those services aren't able to live there."

The most affordable neighbourhoods in Norfolk are in Great Yarmouth, new figures show. Picture: Mike Page The most affordable neighbourhoods in Norfolk are in Great Yarmouth, new figures show. Picture: Mike Page

The neighbourhood with the most expensive properties further inland was in Norwich, around Eaton Rise and near the City of Norwich school, where the average cost was £453,960.

Meanwhile, villages on the edge of Norwich also saw some of the highest house price increases over the last 10 years.

In Coltishall, the average house price rose 127pc over 10 years, from £162,494 in 2008 to £369,522 in 2018.

And in the Long Lane to Poringland Road area in Stoke Holy Cross there was a 110pc increase, up from £180,619 to £342,916.

And in Surlingham, that figure rose by 94pc, from £207,900 to £403,412.