See inside a factory working to cut infection in food and pharmaceutical industries

Take a look behind the scenes of hygeinic steel manufacturer Teknomek. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

As you step onto the workshop floor, you first spot a smouldering welding iron.

The team of fewer than 50 employees at Teknomek, which is based on the Sweet Briar Road industrial estate, have little time to rest.

They create more than 3,000 stainless steel products every month for factories and production lines.

Their goal is to create intelligently designed hygienic, easy clean furniture, to reduce the risk of infection in food and pharmaceutical preparation.

And while they have hundreds of customers in East Anglia, others are as far afield as the Middle East.