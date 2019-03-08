'This is all for them' - How a theatre is helping people with dementia to speak

'We can have people who don't speak at all and suddenly they're singing. It's very special.'

A community theatre in Lowestoft is transforming the lives of those with dementia across Norfolk and Suffolk, as well as supporting their carers.

According to managing director Karen Read, 41, the Seagull Theatre on Morton Road is more than a fantastic venue for performing arts.

It is a place for improving the community through the power of the arts.

"We have become this hub for the community. What that means is we support people who need it," Mrs Read said.

As well as hosting a round annual programme, the venue has begun hosting regular workshops and activities which benefit vulnerable people, including adults with learning disabilities, those with dementia, and children facing a lack of opportunities.

"It's all about this being for them, it's their space and anything goes," she explained.

Since collaborating with a theatre company in 2016 who performed a play about a grandmother and grandson's relationship, while the grandmother was "fully in the world of dementia", the theatre's manager has been wondering how she could support those with dementia in the local community.

Mrs Read said: "It was a special performance. We had it here at the Seagull and at care homes too. It was my springboard for making me think we can do some community things.

"I spent the next year getting more information and going to care homes seeing what was needed and getting directors on board."

Working closely with one of her directors over the last year, the theatre won funding bids which enable its efforts to support the community.

Mrs Read said: "We got one set of funding from the Waveney Enabling Fund, £2,500 just to start the projects.

"Then we got one for our dementia work to the tune of £30,000 which has meant we can do more.

"It's gone beyond Lowestoft. We have gone out to Southwold, Beccles, and Great Yarmouth."

The theatre now offers five supportive activities specifically designed for people living with dementia and their carers.

Its most popular activity, a monthly 'dementia friendly film screening' offers an accessible way for those with dementia to enjoy movies and spur old memories.

"We show classics, generally musicals. We are always picking things with songs because studies show the reminiscence of hearing old songs stirs something in people.

"We had someone bring his mother who started singing at the sing along, and he had to take a video because his family wouldn't believe it. It's amazing."

Showing classics like Grease and Bugsy Malone, the theatre has performers dressed as characters who encourage singing and introduce the movies - adding interesting facts about the year each film was released.

In each screening lights stay on, attendees can come and go as they please, and make as much noise as they like.

Also on offer is a fortnightly 'memories cafe' and a weekly music appreciation group which encourages singing and playing instruments.

Mrs Read said: "We don't just care for people with dementia. We have also started events specifically for carers.

"We also have Fabba here, a group run by Leading Lives who do two shows a year and do drama for adults with learning disabilities every week. We support youth, helping primary schools to put on yearly shows. Every summer we work with four schools to put on year six plays.

"It's in a proper theatre, not a school hall. And we don't charge the schools as they don't have the money for drama already."

Mrs Read said anyone who wants to get involved with the theatre, and especially carers of those with dementia, should get in touch, and added she was excited about the future which may see the Victorian building renovated with a new downstairs studio space, a new workshop and accessible lift. The theatre has also just toured its own company with a production of the Hound of the Baskervilles around 11 venues in Norfolk and Suffolk.

To find out more, call the theatre on 01502 589726 or visit www.theseagull.co.uk