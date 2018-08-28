Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

‘Sad times’ - your reaction to the closure of Hollywood Cinema chain

PUBLISHED: 08:28 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:45 08 February 2019

Hollywood Cinema has closed in Anglia Square Norwich. Picture: Marc Betts

Hollywood Cinema has closed in Anglia Square Norwich. Picture: Marc Betts

Archant

News that two Hollywood cinemas are set to shut as the firm ceases trading has been met with disappointment from our readers, as well as, for many, a trip down memory lane.

On Thursday it was announced that the Hollywood Cinema had fallen into administration, with two of its three theatres, in Norwich and Great Yarmouth, closing immediately.

The third, in Dereham, has been sold and will continue under new ownership.

The news was meant with dozens of comments from readers, with the majority disappointed by the news.

On our Facebook page, Chris Fox said: “Sad times, remember my mum taking me to the Norwich one when it was Odeon, but sadly how movies have gone it looked very outdated. A shame they couldn’t revamp and save it.”

The former Royal Aquarium now the Hollywood Cinema in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James BassThe former Royal Aquarium now the Hollywood Cinema in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Anna Favia said: “So sad... I remember taking my boys to the cinema for the first time at the Hollywood Cinema in Anglia Square. We went to see Honey I Shrunk the Kids. Really, really sad to see it go.”

MORE: Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading



Dean Brennan said it was a shame, but that it had been in decline, while Simon Penny said it was a “big loss” to anyone who uses them, and in particular a “major loss” to Great Yarmouth seafront.

Liz Irling praised the “friendly and warm” staff, and said she loved going there, and didn’t mind that it felt a little outdated.

Film premier of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa at Hollywood Cinema, Anglia Square, Norwich. Photo: Steve AdamsFilm premier of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa at Hollywood Cinema, Anglia Square, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Lorraine Cooke said: “This cinema was the best, so much room, better than the new modern ones.”

But Michelle Baker said she wasn’t surprised, and said it was “absolutely awful”, adding that she preferred the Gorleston Palace.

And on our website, commenter NorwichbOY said: “Another nail in the coffin that is the high street. My first night at the cinema was just my mum and me aged six, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Anglia Square.”

Dee said: “Sad day for me. Childhood memories of watching Star Wars at the Anglia Square Odeon. I’d just recently taken my youngest child to the Hollywood for her first ever cinema visit via Greggs bakery and the cinema pick’n’mix.”

But Bert66 said: “If you don’t use it, you going to lose it... enough said!”

Paul Burton said: “This is very sad news. A number of stars, including Cilla Black, performed there when it was a theatre during the summer during the eighties and early nineties.”

Hollywood Cinema, Dereham. Picture: Ian BurtHollywood Cinema, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Related articles

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

The swan-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy Detectorists

Small village with one school and no doctor’s surgery could see extra homes

A planning application for 40 homes at Bawdeswell has been submitted for approval. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

#includeImage($article, 225)

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

The swan-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy Detectorists

Running column: Mark Armstrong urges runners to think how they’re feeling before embarking on that long run

Mark Armstrong heads for the finish line. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Over 700 speeding drivers caught by community volunteers

Community Speed Watch volunteers in Breckland and South Norfolk caught 707 drivers in January. Picture: Antony Kelly
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists