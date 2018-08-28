‘Sad times’ - your reaction to the closure of Hollywood Cinema chain

Hollywood Cinema has closed in Anglia Square Norwich. Picture: Marc Betts Archant

News that two Hollywood cinemas are set to shut as the firm ceases trading has been met with disappointment from our readers, as well as, for many, a trip down memory lane.

Really sad to hear about the demise of Norfolk institution Hollywood Cinemas. Alan Partridge flying into Anglia Square for his film premiere in 2013 still one of my favourite days as a reporter. #Norwich @Aiannucci https://t.co/M8n88dkwi0 — Rob Setchell (@RobSetchell) February 7, 2019

On Thursday it was announced that the Hollywood Cinema had fallen into administration, with two of its three theatres, in Norwich and Great Yarmouth, closing immediately.

The third, in Dereham, has been sold and will continue under new ownership.

The news was meant with dozens of comments from readers, with the majority disappointed by the news.

On our Facebook page, Chris Fox said: “Sad times, remember my mum taking me to the Norwich one when it was Odeon, but sadly how movies have gone it looked very outdated. A shame they couldn’t revamp and save it.”

The former Royal Aquarium now the Hollywood Cinema in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass The former Royal Aquarium now the Hollywood Cinema in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Anna Favia said: “So sad... I remember taking my boys to the cinema for the first time at the Hollywood Cinema in Anglia Square. We went to see Honey I Shrunk the Kids. Really, really sad to see it go.”

Dean Brennan said it was a shame, but that it had been in decline, while Simon Penny said it was a “big loss” to anyone who uses them, and in particular a “major loss” to Great Yarmouth seafront.

Liz Irling praised the “friendly and warm” staff, and said she loved going there, and didn’t mind that it felt a little outdated.

Film premier of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa at Hollywood Cinema, Anglia Square, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams Film premier of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa at Hollywood Cinema, Anglia Square, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Lorraine Cooke said: “This cinema was the best, so much room, better than the new modern ones.”

But Michelle Baker said she wasn’t surprised, and said it was “absolutely awful”, adding that she preferred the Gorleston Palace.

And on our website, commenter NorwichbOY said: “Another nail in the coffin that is the high street. My first night at the cinema was just my mum and me aged six, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Anglia Square.”

Dee said: “Sad day for me. Childhood memories of watching Star Wars at the Anglia Square Odeon. I’d just recently taken my youngest child to the Hollywood for her first ever cinema visit via Greggs bakery and the cinema pick’n’mix.”

I was sad to hear that the Hollywood Cinema in Great Yarmouth has closed. The old Royalty was also a theatre in its day. Stars including Cilla Black appeared there in summer seasons. pic.twitter.com/bYYXRiaqmL — Paul Burton (@paulburton73) February 7, 2019

But Bert66 said: “If you don’t use it, you going to lose it... enough said!”

Paul Burton said: “This is very sad news. A number of stars, including Cilla Black, performed there when it was a theatre during the summer during the eighties and early nineties.”

Hollywood Cinema, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt Hollywood Cinema, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt