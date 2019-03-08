Land for more than 5,000 new homes across Norfolk borough could be earmarked for development

The land where 725 homes in Caister are proposed could be included in Great Yarmouth Borough Council's Draft Local Plan. Picture: Persimmon Homes Archant

Land which could be used to build more than 5,000 homes in a Norfolk borough is set to be earmarked for development after residents have had the opportunity to have their say on the plans.

Dozens of protesters voiced their concerns about the new homes being proposed in Caister at a public meeting earlier this month. Picture: Archant Dozens of protesters voiced their concerns about the new homes being proposed in Caister at a public meeting earlier this month. Picture: Archant

The sites across the Great Yarmouth Borough include an area in Caister where 725 houses are being proposed and land in Bradwell where plans for 600 homes have been discussed.

Residents will be able to voice their opinions during a public consultation in the coming months after councillors accepted the provisional updates which had been made to the authority's housing strategy at a council meeting on Tuesday night.

The strategy, known as the Draft Local Plan, was last updated in 2018 and is set to become outdated.

This has allowed the council to propose new amendments which will remain relevant for between five to ten years.

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes in Bradwell. Picture: Google Maps The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes in Bradwell. Picture: Google Maps

Leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth, Trevor Wainwright, highlighted the importance of the Draft Local Plan.

"Allocating land gives the council more power when it comes to rejecting developers making speculative proposals for housing development," he said.

"It's not about accepting details of these planning applications.

"All consultation is good and I encourage people to have their say."

Leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth Trevor Wainwright. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth Trevor Wainwright. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The meeting of the council's policy and resources committee heard Great Yarmouth Borough council must build more than 300 houses a year to meet government guidelines.

A number of other developments are included in the housing strategy proposal on top of the controversial plans for land west of Jack Chase Way in Caister and off Beccles Road in Bradwell.

These include, 500 homes south of Links Road in Gorleston, 97 homes at Emerald Park in Gorleston and 103 homes at a site north of Hemsby Road in Martham. Leader of the council, Carl Smith, reinforced the need for more houses to be built.

He said: "There is clearly a demand for more houses and we must meet that.

"Just because land is allocated it does not guarantee development is going to take place.

"It is important we make people aware they can have their say in a public consultation."

Great Yarmouth Borough Council will finalise its Draft Local Plan following the consultation.

Further details about the opportunity for residents to have their say will be released in the near future.