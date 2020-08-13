Search

‘That’s what I call a house price rise’: Buyer’s dream home goes up by £155,000 in a day

PUBLISHED: 06:20 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:20 13 August 2020

Sharon Bruchez, left, with her step daughter Chloe, photographed just before she began shielding. Pic: Sharon Bruchez

Archant

A woman hoping to move to Norfolk was dumbfounded after the for sale price went up from £475,000 to £630,000.

The house for sale on Rightmove for £475,000. Pic: Sharon BruchezThe house for sale on Rightmove for £475,000. Pic: Sharon Bruchez

Sharon Bruchez, 58, who lives in Staffordshire, was hoping to view a new build in Happisburgh for sale on Rightmove – until the price soared.

It turned out to be an error on the part of estate agents Abbotts in Wroxham which had other people also questioning why the price had suddenly gone up.

The correct price for the property for sale, £630,000. Pic: Abbotts/RightmoveThe correct price for the property for sale, £630,000. Pic: Abbotts/Rightmove

Kelvin Dore, branch partner, said: “Someone got the price wrong, no viewings have been made yet as the property has only gone live on Rightmove but it was rejigged in terms of its layout compared to the original plan. It was a genuine error and not a case of ‘Rachmanism.’”

He said the branch was now trying to find Mrs Bruchez a suitable property for the right price.

Mrs Bruchez said: “I was fuming, I’ve decided to move to Norfolk on medical grounds and I found this property for £475,000 which was perfect but when I came to book a viewing later that day, the price had gone up to £630,000.

“I thought to myself, now that’s what you really call a house price rise.”

Osprey House, St Mary’s Road, Happisburgh is a one and a half storey home with a hand-made kitchen and private garden.

