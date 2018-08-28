Search

Advanced search

Video

‘It is terribly sad for the whole of Norwich’: Staff plead with House of Fraser boss to save store

PUBLISHED: 10:51 01 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:51 01 December 2018

House of Fraser owner and Mike Ashley, who also owns Newcastle United Football Club. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

House of Fraser owner and Mike Ashley, who also owns Newcastle United Football Club. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Archant

Staff at a doomed Norwich department store have written a letter pleading with its owner to reconsider the “devastating” decision to close it.

The letter, said to be “from the hearts of all the staff” at House of Fraser in Norwich, asks controversial businessman Mike Ashley – who saved the store chain from collapse in June in a £90m deal – to consider keeping their workplace open.

The Norwich store employs around 300 people, was the anchor tenant of Chapelfield shopping centre when it opened and is one of the retailer’s branches which still turns a profit.

Plans for its closure were revealed in a shock announcement in November, with March 2019 hinted at as a possible closing date.

The writer of the letter, who has worked with the company for more than a decade, said the staff were grateful to Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley for “generously” swooping into save the company from administration.

A staff member from House of Fraser at Intu Chapelfield in Norwich has penned a letter to Mike Ashley asking him to reconsider the store's closure. Picture: Neil DidsburyA staff member from House of Fraser at Intu Chapelfield in Norwich has penned a letter to Mike Ashley asking him to reconsider the store's closure. Picture: Neil Didsbury

But she said the closure of the Norwich store will be “life-changing” for many people and “terribly sad” for the city.

“The amounts of disappointed customers who come up to us every day saying how devastated they are we are closing is very sad,” she said.

“The loss which Chapelfield and [its owner] intu are going to have will be catastrophic in both footfall and revenue because so many people just come to Norwich for HOF.”

The writer, who works at House of Fraser in Chapelfield, says she has “loved working in such an amazing store with incredible people” and described the team in the beauty hall as “one big family”.

House of Fraser is set to close its Norwich store at Intu Chapelfield next spring. Picture: Neil DidsburyHouse of Fraser is set to close its Norwich store at Intu Chapelfield next spring. Picture: Neil Didsbury

She said customers visit the store from as far afield as Colchester and Bedford.

In the letter she said she “respected” Mr Ashley as a businessman, but added: “I just implore you please to just maybe somehow rethink about our closure of our home HOF as so many lives will be changed and affected and shopping will never quite be the same in Norwich.”

Chapelfield’s centre manager has hinted that the vacant House of Fraser unit could be redeveloped into a leisure or entertainment complex, similar to that which is being developed at Castle Mall in the city.

House of Fraser has been approached for comment.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Video Gay bar set for glitzy launch as it replaces popular Norfolk pub

Owner of Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth, Adam Bromwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Popular Norfolk holiday park named best in Britain

Top-rate touring pitches, luxury holiday homes, glamping, and a host of attractions won the AA's top award. Photo: Jon Boston

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Updated Pets at Home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Gas pipe mix-up cost us £200,000 in lost revenue, says Norfolk food firm boss

Patrick Gould, owner of Shire Foods East Anglia in Downham Market, says a long-running saga over a gas line has cost his firm £200,000 in lost revenue. Picture: Irene East.

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide