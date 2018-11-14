Video

Watch: Analysis of House of Fraser’s decision to close Norwich Chapelfield store

House of Fraser's unit in Chapelfield is one of the largest in the city, so finding a replacement tenant may prove difficult. Picture: Archant. Archant © 2006

Business editor Mark Shields explains why House of Fraser is closing its store in Norwich’s Chapelfield shopping centre.

House of Fraser is to close its store in Norwich’s Chapelfield shopping centre.

The decision brings to an end months of speculation over its future, as owner Mike Ashley negotiated with Intu Properties, the landlord for four of its stores. Shops in Nottingham, Lakeside in Essex and the Metrocentre in Gateshead will also shut.

The struggling department store chain was bought out of administration for £90m in August, after repeated rescue plans had failed.

The Norwich shop will close early in 2019, and House of Fraser said it is now consulting with staff over their futures.

Chapelfield said it will now assess the future of the unit, and could look at converting it into leisure use, as it has done in other malls in Watford and Lakeside.

