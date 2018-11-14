Search

Advanced search

Video

Watch: Analysis of House of Fraser’s decision to close Norwich Chapelfield store

14 November, 2018 - 14:57
House of Fraser's unit in Chapelfield is one of the largest in the city, so finding a replacement tenant may prove difficult. Picture: Archant.

House of Fraser's unit in Chapelfield is one of the largest in the city, so finding a replacement tenant may prove difficult. Picture: Archant.

Archant © 2006

Business editor Mark Shields explains why House of Fraser is closing its store in Norwich’s Chapelfield shopping centre.

House of Fraser is to close its store in Norwich’s Chapelfield shopping centre.

The decision brings to an end months of speculation over its future, as owner Mike Ashley negotiated with Intu Properties, the landlord for four of its stores. Shops in Nottingham, Lakeside in Essex and the Metrocentre in Gateshead will also shut.

MORE: House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

The struggling department store chain was bought out of administration for £90m in August, after repeated rescue plans had failed.

The Norwich shop will close early in 2019, and House of Fraser said it is now consulting with staff over their futures.

Chapelfield said it will now assess the future of the unit, and could look at converting it into leisure use, as it has done in other malls in Watford and Lakeside.

MORE: Escape rooms, climbing walls or a cinema... What next for House of Fraser store in Norwich?

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Nostalgia Family motor business Holden Group celebrates 90 years of service, satisfaction and teamwork

Andy Russell
Reliance Service Station in Heigham Street, Norwich, in the 1960s when it still sold petrol. Picture supplied by Holden Group

Holden is a name associated with the motor trade in Norfolk for 90 years. Motoring editor Andy Russell chats to current CEO Tim Holden, third generation in the family motor group, about how it has become a nationally-recognised driving force.

Ad Feature Toyota a pioneering driving force for hybrid motoring at SLM

Andy Russell
The showroom at SLM Toyota's Norwich dealership in Delft Way. Picture: Andy Russell

As diesel car registrations drop, more and more motorists are becoming aware of the benefits of hybrid cars and how easy they are to drive. Toyota’s pioneering role in hybrid technology means nearly half its total sales now combine petrol and electric power, says motoring editor Andy Russell.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

House of Fraser will close its store at Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre in 2019. Picture: Archant.

The 10-year wait: 30,000 customers at petrol station in first six months after opening

The Gulf petrol station at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: Gulf.

Roys of Wroxham eyes expansion despite profits slowing in high-cost year

Roys of Wroxham. Picture: James Bass

Plans for market place delivered blow as funding bid is rejected

Plans to redevelop Great Yarmouths historic market place are in doubt after a £1.5m bid for funding was rejected. Picture: Hudson Architects

Poll Should Norfolk business drivers be allowed to use bus lanes in rush hour?

Traffic using the Grapes Hill roundabout in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Could Norfolk become the UK’s first 5G county?

Mobile telephone mast at Upper Stoke/Poringland/Framingham Earl/Stoke Holy Cross. Photo:Antony Kelly

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide